POTTED POTTER Launches HARRY POTTER-Inspired Baking Challenge on Social Media

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff has cast its spell on Las Vegas and the world as a hit, family-friendly show. While the Las Vegas production inside The Magic Attic at Bally's Las Vegas is temporarily shut down due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the team behind the hysterically funny parody have launched a wizardly baking challenge through their social media campaigns beginning Wednesday, July 1 and running through July 8, 2020.

One of the show's co-creators, Daniel Clarkson will judge this magical "Potted Potter" baking competition that inspires all to get creative in the kitchen with prizes going to not only the best bake but, also to the most epic fail! Clarkson will pick his favorite bake (and the worst one too) using no criteria whatsoever, other than his opinion. Winners will be announced on July 14 and prizes will include items themed around the show - including magical sweet treats!

So, get creative and maybe bake your own Muggle Muffins, Dumbledore Donuts, Mandrake Pie a "Snitch Dish" or even a Harry Potter Pound Cake! No idea is a bad idea with this one-of-a-kind baking competition. Be sure to post a photo and description of your finest bake (or failure) on social media using the hashtags #WizardingWorld and #PottedPotter to enter. And don't forget to tag our judge, co-creator of "Potted Potter," Daniel Clarkson (@daniel_veronica).

Though the show, along with every other production is shut down in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkson assures us that once the show returns to The Magic Attic at Bally's Las Vegas, there will be some fun updates.

"We're hoping we come back as soon as possible but we want to be sure it is safe for everyone, that is our main priority," says Clarkson. "The production is such an interactive show so, we are working on ways to make it safe and even better - so when we do return, prepare to see "Potted Potter 2.0" very soon!"

Potted Potter, the enchanting, intimate production had plenty to celebrate in Las Vegas just prior to the pandemic shutdown. In less than one year on the Strip, the show garnered two Best of Las Vegas awards - "Best New Production" (Gold) and "Best Value Show" (Bronze) and celebrated more than 350 performances and the announcement that the show would remain at The Magic Attic at Bally's Las Vegas through January 2021.

After several successful North American tours, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions have created a magical evening with London's West End hit in Las Vegas for its first ever run on the famous Strip. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show debuted in Las Vegas on June 4, 2019.

