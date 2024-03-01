Orlando Leyba, Matt Kirshen, And Harrison Greenbaum Highlight March 2024 Lineup At The Comedy Cellar

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the March 2024 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS.

All tickets can be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (SHOWCASE):

Ian Fidance, Yamaneika Saunders, Luke Mones, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Ian Fidance (“Bein Ian” podcast, NPR's “This American Life,” Netflix, “Sopranos Prima Volta”), Yamaneika Saunders (Writers Guild Award Winnerm "The Tonight Show", Comedy Central Presents, Showtime's "Nasty Show", "Grown and sexy" on VH1, "The Degenerates" on Netflix, LaffMobb/Laff Tracks on TruTV, Roast Battle on Comedy Central), Luke Mones (“Introducing…” on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO's “Insecure,” The CW, Conan), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, MARCH 4 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 10 (SHOWCASE):

Jackie Kashian, Chris Storin, Orlando Leyba, Noah Gardenswartz, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jackie Kashian (“The Late Late Show with James Corden,” NPR, HBO, Conan), Chris Storin (Bill Bellamy's “Who's Got Jokes,” Will Ferrell's “Big Money Players Network,” Sketchfest SF, Skanfest Vegas), Orlando Leyba (“The Tonight Show,” HBO, TrueTV), Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, MARCH 11 (SHOWCASE):

Matt Kirshen, Mia Jackson, Marcus Monroe, Jeff Leach, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Mia Jackson (“Last Comic Standing,” Epix, Comedy Central), Marcus Monroe (winner of “The Andy Kaufman Award,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Times Critics' Pick, “The Chris Gethard Show”), Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, MARCH 12 (SHOWCASE):

Matt Kirshen, Mia Jackson, Marcus Monroe, Jeff Leach, and Jimmy McMurrin

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Mia Jackson (“Last Comic Standing,” Epix, Comedy Central), Marcus Monroe (winner of “The Andy Kaufman Award,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Times Critics' Pick, “The Chris Gethard Show”), Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), and Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark).



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 17 (SHOWCASE):

Matt Kirshen, Mia Jackson, Marcus Monroe, Jeff Leach, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Matt Kirshen (“The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show,” “Last Comic Standing”), Mia Jackson (“Last Comic Standing,” Epix, Comedy Central), Marcus Monroe (winner of “The Andy Kaufman Award,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” Edinburgh Fringe Festival, New York Times Critics' Pick, “The Chris Gethard Show”), Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, MARCH 18 (SHOWCASE):

Jeff Leach, Chris Clarke, Caitlin Peluffo, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), Chris Clarke (“Comic View” hosted by Sommore, Tidal NP Small Talk, Ray DeJon's Laughaholics, Beat Bobby Flay Show, YouTube Food Critic), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

TUESDAY, MARCH 19 (SHOWCASE):

Jeff Leach, Chris Clarke, Caitlin Peluffo, Gabriel Rutledge, and Traci Skene

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), Chris Clarke (“Comic View” hosted by Sommore, Tidal NP Small Talk, Ray DeJon's Laughaholics, Beat Bobby Flay Show, YouTube Food Critic), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Traci Skene (Author of “The Comedy Bible”).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 22 (SHOWCASE):

Jeff Leach, Chris Clarke, Caitlin Peluffo, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), Chris Clarke (“Comic View” hosted by Sommore, Tidal NP Small Talk, Ray DeJon's Laughaholics, Beat Bobby Flay Show, YouTube Food Critic), Caitlin Peluffo (“The Late Late Show,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” NBC's “New York's Funniest”), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

SATURDAY, MARCH 23 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 24 (SHOWCASE):

Jeff Leach, Chris Clarke, Gabriel Rutledge, Kathleen Dunbar, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), Chris Clarke (“Comic View” hosted by Sommore, Tidal NP Small Talk, Ray DeJon's Laughaholics, Beat Bobby Flay Show, YouTube Food Critic), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Kathleen Dunbar (Winner of Las Vegas Comedy Festival), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

MONDAY, MARCH 25 (SHOWCASE):

Harrison Greenbaum, Greer Barnes, Nathan Macintosh, Marsha Warfield, John Joseph, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Harrison Greenbaum (“Mad Apple,” Conan, NBC's “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central's “Comics to Watch,” winner of the Andy Kaufman Award), Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Nathan Macintosh (“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” comedy special “Money Never Wakes”), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911 on Fox”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybar comedy special “WaS I gOiNg Up oR dOwN?”) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

TUESDAY, MARCH 26 (SHOWCASE):

Harrison Greenbaum, Greer Barnes, Nathan Macintosh, Marsha Warfield, John Joseph, and Jimmy McMurrin

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Harrison Greenbaum (“Mad Apple,” Conan, NBC's “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central's “Comics to Watch,” winner of the Andy Kaufman Award), Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Nathan Macintosh (“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” comedy special “Money Never Wakes”), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911 on Fox”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybar comedy special “WaS I gOiNg Up oR dOwN?”) and Jimmy McMurrin (Funny AF, Laugh After Dark).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 31 (SHOWCASE):

Harrison Greenbaum, Greer Barnes, Nathan Macintosh, Marsha Warfield, John Joseph, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Harrison Greenbaum (“Mad Apple,” Conan, NBC's “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing,” Comedy Central's “Comics to Watch,” winner of the Andy Kaufman Award), Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Nathan Macintosh (“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” comedy special “Money Never Wakes”), Marsha Warfield (“Richard Pryor Show,” “Night Court,” “Empty Nest,” recurring role on “911 on Fox”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybar comedy special “WaS I gOiNg Up oR dOwN?”) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).

ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.”