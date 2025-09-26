Open-Door Playhouse Will Release TATTOO: A TALE OF TERROR as a Podcast Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse will release a new short play, Tattoo: A Tale of Terror, as part of its ongoing podcast series beginning October 8, 2025.

Written by Greg Burdick, the play follows Stephen, a man mysteriously drawn into a sketchy tattoo parlor where he encounters an unsettling old woman. What begins as a routine ink session quickly turns into something much more sinister when she reveals a chilling plan he cannot escape.

Miranda Stewart directs a cast featuring Kevin Carr as Stephen/Storyteller, Anne Cooper as the Parlor Owner, Paul Sohm as the Doctor, and Ashley Lee as Mrs. Dudley.

Burdick, a graduate of Slippery Rock University, has written numerous plays including Accommodation, Insert Token, Secret’s Out, Sign Here for All That Remains, Monessen Falls, and I’ll Love You ’Til the Cows Come Home. He has also directed nearly one hundred productions.

About Open-Door Playhouse

Founded in 2020 by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse produces short and one-act plays in podcast form, echoing the radio drama tradition of the 1940s and 1950s. Since launching, the Playhouse has released works from playwrights across the U.S. and internationally, including submissions from Canada, France, Greece, Australia, and the Czech Republic.

Open-Door Playhouse received a 2021 Communicator Award for its production of Custody and was nominated for a 2023 Webby Award for What’s Prison Like in the Crime & Justice category. The series has also been recognized by FeedSpot as one of the Top 50 Audio Drama Podcasts and by MillionPodcasts as one of the Top 100.

All episodes are free to stream at opendoorplayhouse.org. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Open-Door Playhouse welcomes tax-deductible donations to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights.