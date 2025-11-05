Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE CLOUD Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Cloud, starting December 3, 2025 online.

An elderly, grieving widower searches, with the help of a friend, for an image of his late wife in The Cloud, so that he can sing his beloved a Heavenly Merry Christmas greeting.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Christine Uhebe as Sandra and Daamen Krall as Harry.

S.J. Roth is the playwright. Based in Santa Monica, he received an MFA from Carnegie Mellon University. His previous plays include Sutton, Ben and Augie, Hell and Back, Losin' It, Blind Kisses, Venice Love, Bonnie's Wanted Man, and more.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.