Metallica to Play 'Life Burns Faster' Residency at Sphere

Following rumors and speculation, it has been confirmed that Metallica will debut its Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The highly-anticipated eight-show run will take place on October 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31, 2026.

The residency and will continue the No Repeat Weekend tradition that began with the 2023 kick-off of the band’s M72 World Tour, with no songs repeated on each Thursday and Saturday throughout the course of the run.

Two-night No Repeat Weekend tickets and single-night tickets will go on sale March 6th at 10am PT. To register for tickets or for further information regarding pre-sales, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, visit here

The band’s Sphere residency will see live staples and surprises spanning the Metallica catalog. Sphere’s technology aims to present a unique and new Metallica experience for all who attend, including James, Lars, Kirk and Robert. Metallica’s current M72 World Tour has played to more than 4 million fans from Europe and North America to the Pacific Rim and Middle East since its spring 2023 kick-off.

Metallica co-founder/drummer Lars Ulrich commented, “About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in ‘23, I thought ‘We have to do this, it’s completely uncharted territory!’ This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months time, and way fuckin’ psyched to go next level!”

About Metallica

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, Metallica has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 25 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents—more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band’s fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club.

Metallica’s catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes Kill ’Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice for All, Metallica (commonly referred to as The Black Album), Load, ReLoad, St. Anger, Death Magnetic, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, and most recently, the Grammy-winning 72 Seasons, released April 14, 2023, on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label. Metallica’s awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden’s Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band.

To date, All Within My Hands’ collective efforts have raised over $29M to support its mission, and provided grants of $15.3M to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.4M to combat food insecurity, and $5.6M to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide. Visit AllWithinMyHands.org to learn more.