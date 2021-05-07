Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Meow Wolf's OMEGA MART Expands Hours To Meet Demand

The immersive art experience has seen an unprecedented demand for tickets since opening in February.

May. 7, 2021  

Due to continued high-demand, Meow Wolf has again announced extended hours at Omega Mart, its sought-after second permanent installation in Las Vegas.

The extended hours are a response to the continued popularity of the exhibit and are now in place (as of May 3, 2021) to help accommodate the increased interest in tickets while adhering to current state guidelines for capacity.

Omega Mart's extended hours are:

  • Monday-Thursday - 10:00AM -10:00PM

  • Friday: 10:00AM - 12:00AM

  • Saturday: 10:00AM - 12:00AM

  • Sunday: 10:00AM - 10:00PM

Omega Mart is "America's Most Exceptional Grocery Store" and by far your most memorable trip to the market. Combining mind-blowing interactive art elements with an in-depth narrative, the exhibit features 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds which is brought to life by over 325 creatives. World-renowned musical and visual artists such as Beach House, Brian Eno, Amon Tobin, Shrine, and Android Jones are among the 50+ collaborators working to create this mind-bending experience, which Thrillist has named one of the top things they're looking forward to in Vegas in 2021.

Tickets for the installation are currently available online at www.omegamart.com.


