Marlon Wayans to Present a One-Night-Only Performance at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Comedian, actor, producer, writer and film director Marlon Wayans has announced today that he will take the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance. Marlon Wayans Live will come to The Theater on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Wayans hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” which premiered on Netflix in February 2018. His critically acclaimed third comedy special for HBO Max, “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me,” premiered in March 2023.

Wayans most recently co-starred with Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Justin Bateman in the Amazon Studios film “Air” directed by and starring Ben Affleck which opened in April 2023. He starred in and produced the Halloween-themed Netflix film “The Curse Of Bridge Hollow” which debuted at #1 on the platform in October 2022. Wayans garnered rave reviews for his guest starring role as Lou in “Bel-Air's” finale episode. Marlon also starred as Ted White in MGM's Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” opposite Jennifer Hudson and in 2020 he starred in Sofia Coppola's Apple-A24 movie “On The Rocks” opposite Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

Wayan's is most commonly recognized for his role as ‘Marcus Copeland' in the hit comedy “White Chicks,” opposite his brother Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. He also starred in the horror comedy spoof's “Scary Movie” and “Scary Movie 2” and in Darren Aronofsky's hit drama “Requiem For A Dream.” On television, he starred with Shawn Wayans on The WB's “The Wayans Bros.” which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication

Guaranteed to fill the room with endless laughs, Wayans' performance will be a must-watch come the New Year.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

