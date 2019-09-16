Lionel Richie Returns To Wynn Las Vegas With All-New Show, 'Lionel Richie â€“ Las Vegas'

Following his two-night, sold-out Wynn Las Vegas debut in Aug. 2019 with his celebrated "Hello" Tour, international music icon Lionel Richie will return to the Encore Theater for a three-night engagement in March 2020. Richie will present his all-new show titled "Lionel Richie - Las Vegas" March 11, 13 and 14, 2020 at 8 p.m. VIP packages for each performance will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. PDT, and standard tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

The Oscar, Golden Globe, and four-time GRAMMY Award winner will share stories from his multi-decade career and present his iconic hits such as "All Night Long," "Hello," "Easy," and others in this exclusive production. Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and is one of only two songwriters in history to have charted No. 1 records for nine consecutive years.

"Hello again Las Vegas," said Lionel Richie. "I can't wait to perform in one of the best music venues in the U.S. at the Encore Theater. This new show is going to be so much fun!"

Richie released his latest album, Hello From Las Vegas, on Capitol Records on Aug. 16, 2019, placing him at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The collection marks Richie's first release on Capitol Records and features Richie performing material from throughout his career, including beloved songs from his solo albums ("Hello," "Dancing On The Ceiling" and "Truly") and his time with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smash hits such as "Three Times a Lady" and "Easy."

"Lionel Richie is an iconic performer and we are honored to have him debut an exclusive production at Wynn," said Wynn Las Vegas president, Marilyn Spiegel. "We look forward to his return to the Encore Theater this spring."

VIP Package On-Sale: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Standard ticket prices range from $69.50 to $350, plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com





