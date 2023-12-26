Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Michelle Johnson - TAPESTRY UNRAVELED - Myrons at The Smith Center 39%

Sally Olson & Ned Mills - CARPENTERS LEGACY - V Theater at Planet Hollywood 18%

Amanda King - THE LADIES WHO SWING - Starbright Theater 14%

Bill Russell - BEYOND THE SONGBOOK: THE MUSIC OF HENRY KRIEGER - The Space 11%

Ryan Baker - CHRISTMAS SHOW - The Space 6%

John Lloyd Young - TO VEGAS WITH LOVE - The Space 6%

Angela Teek - GERSHWIN TO GARLAND - Starbright Theater 4%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Myron's at The Smith Center 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 60%

Teresa Isgriggs - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 13%

Devon Crawford and Amber Smith - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 12%

Rachel DeBenedetto - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 11%

Jason Nious - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabbie Kenny - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 65%

Neil Taffe - THE LITTILE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 16%

Abby Stroot - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 13%

RuBen Permel - TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Heard - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 68%

Jennifer Hemme - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

Joe Hynes - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 9%

Meahel Heard-Pitra - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 9%



Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 77%

China Hudson - CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 18%

Jeff Paul - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 5%



Best Ensemble

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 53%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 13%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 12%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 9%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 8%

CHOIRBOY - Las Vegas Theatre Company 2%

MAGIC MIKE LIVE - Magic Mike Live Theater 2%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Randolph - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 64%

Christopher Escher - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 12%

Logan Gerring - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 12%

Brittney Price - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 7%

Ian La Fountain - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Oblad - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 37%

Shirley Wilson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 33%

Nancy West - KINKY BOOTD - Super Summer Theatre 30%



Best Musical

SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 54%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 12%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 7%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas little Theater 5%

BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 5%

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Joey Derby - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 31%

Ray Winters - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 20%

Gus Pappas - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 17%

Jezelle McNack - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

Lizzy Martin - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 9%

Keith Dotson - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 5%

Trenton Klinkefus - TUCK EVERLASTING - Las Vegas Little Theater 4%

Gus Pappas - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 4%



Best Performer In A Play

Erik Amblad - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 71%

Jordan Karst - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 10%

Yomi Orru - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 8%

Gina Garrison - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 6%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 3%

Karen Rymar - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 2%

Bob Fetes - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Play

INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 72%

CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 24%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Lehn Meltz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Majestic Repertory Theatre 26%

Jason Husena - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 19%

The Design Ninjas - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 19%

Cassie Lentz - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 15%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - ANGRY FAGS - Majestic Repertory Theatre 14%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - LIFE SUCKS - Vegas Theatre Company 4%

Whitney Lehn Meltz - CHOIR BOY - Vegas Theatre Company 3%

Antonio Beach - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Katie Marie Jones - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 18%

Carly Presher - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

Steffan Scrogan - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 12%

Noah Rivera - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Alfonso Brooks - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 10%

Kegan Witzki - SCREAM’D - Majestic Repertory Theatre 5%

Rowan Johns - THE DROWSY CHAPERON - Signature Productions 5%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 5%

Marissa McCoy - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 4%

Paul Iwanicki - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Signature Productions 4%

Coco Lane Rigbye - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 4%

Sean Evans - KINKY BOOTS - Super Summer Theatre 4%

JeShaun Jackson - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 3%

Mecca Hicks - BAT OUT OF HELL - Paris Hotel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Viernes - INHERIT THE WIND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 72%

Gary Lunn - CHOIRBOY - Vegas Theatre Company 20%

Zoe Nauman - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 5%

Amy Hallas Baker - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TREASURE ISLAND - Majestic Repertory Theatre 53%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway in the H.O.O.D. 34%

SOUND OF MUSIC - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. 13%

