Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces 2022-23 Season On Sale For Subscriptions

Las Vegas Philharmonic and Music Director Donato Cabrera announce the 2022-23 concert season, with 9 performances in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and 3 Spotlight Concerts in Troesh Studio Theater. The 24th season for the LVP will include beautifully curated performances from September 17, 2022 through May 6, 2023.

Cabrera has designed an exciting season of orchestral performances with variety including works by Mozart, Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Saint-Georges to name a few. The orchestra will present Handel's Messiah along with family-friendly concerts featuring The Music of John Williams and Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. Opera fans will be treated to A Night at the Opera with full orchestra and choir. The popular string trio Time For Three returns to perform with the orchestra when Cabrera conducts Appalachian Spring. Vocalists appearing this season include acclaimed artists Katrina Galka (soprano), Hannah Ludwig (mezzo), Ricardo Garcia (tenor) and Efrain Solis (bass). Pianist Maria Radutu returns to mesmerize audiences with Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1. Radutu captivated audiences in 2017 when she performed Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23. LVP musicians Stephen Caplan (oboe), Omar Shelly (viola) and Artist-in-Residence, Joshua Roman (cello) will present three distinctive programs of exceptional chamber works for woodwinds and strings in the Spotlight Concert Series. Roman returns for the second year of his 3-year residency with the LVP.

The 2022-23 season emphasizes the Philharmonic's deep commitment to its pillars of music, culture and education. Cabrera's selections depict an expansive musical journey featuring time-honored composers and works from the classical realm that are universal audience favorites in addition to the popular movie music by American composer, John Williams and a delightful concert for all ages performing Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony. Opera lovers will rejoice when the orchestra presents A Night at the Opera featuring four distinguished opera stars. The season is further enhanced with works by Saint-Georges, Chopin, Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Copland and many more giants of classical music.

"In planning the 2022-23 season, I wanted to give our Las Vegas community a vibrant, high-octane mix of artists, composers and sheer entertainment in honor of our city's vibrant spirit and resilience," shares Donato Cabrera, music director. "We look forward to experiencing these wonderful concerts with our audience and hope to see new faces for what promises to be a memorable season."

Music Director Donato Cabrera and guest artists will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music, offering deeper insight and increased enjoyment of the evening's program and artists. These conversations are open to all ticketholders and seating is open.



A Full 9-concert season subscription package is on sale now starting at just $238.50 or choose a 6-concert package starting at $159. Subscribers save up to 10% when they renew before May 27 and can choose from five different seating price points. In addition, subscribers can purchase additional single tickets with their subscription order at the same discount for any of the LVP performances in the season. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, August 1. For more information or to place a subscription order, call patron services at 702-462-2008 or visit www.lvphil.org or The Smith Center Box Office.