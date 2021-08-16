Las Vegas' Longest Running Show Presents An Exciting New Production At Tropicana Las Vegas Beginning September 9

Legends in Concert is pleased to announce the Las Vegas premiere of Direct from London. The longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas, Legends in Concert, will pay tribute to some of the biggest icons and luminaries in British music history (including Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and George Michael) performing on one stage along with celebrity guest host Frank Marino, the Strip's longest running headliner, starring as comedic legend Joan Rivers, with four performances weekly starting September 9, 2021.

Direct From London will feature not only the world's greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more. Fans will experience Fernando Castro's flamboyant stage persona and four octave vocal range tribute to Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. Even Stephen graces the Las Vegas stage as the incomparable Elton John bringing the stunning wardrobe, vocals and musicianship that brings Sir Elton John to life. Michael Knight pays homage to George Michael, and you can have "Faith" he will have you dancing in your seat all night.

"We are thrilled to launch this new production in Las Vegas. This lineup brings to life many of the greatest hits of all time that charted not only in the United Kingdom, but also in America, from three of the biggest selling recording artists in music history", said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert. "Earlier this year after very successfully presenting this new production in our Coastal Alabama theater for several months to standing ovation capacity crowds, we concluded we had to bring this production to Tropicana Las Vegas".

Legends in Concert continues to celebrate the world's most famous and influential icons, many gone too soon, giving audiences an extraordinary chance to experience the most captivating music, fashion and memories of these true legends live on one stage. The acclaimed production also dazzles fans with historic showgirl costumes curated directly from famous Vegas productions of the past, creating a special tribute to the showgirl glamour that is synonymous with the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Legends in Concert's special Direct from London production will return with performances at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.