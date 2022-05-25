Las Vegas Headliner Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special Now Streaming On Peacock TV

For those of you that can't make it to comedian Don Barnhart's live, uncensored comedy show in Las Vegas, Barnhart's family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special is now available on NBC's streaming service.

For years, Don Barnhart worked the top comedy clubs, cruise ships and entertained the troops overseas before headlining his Las Vegas residency at Jokesters Comedy Club. Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the cleaver, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey.

Barnhart performs nightly at Jokesters Comedy Club in Las Vegas and is one of the very few comedians with two Las Vegas residencies rotating between Jokesters and Delirious Comedy Club downtown.

When asked about the controversy of Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais's Netflix specials, Barnhart replied, "Great comedy can sometimes offend, especially to those that may be too close to the subject or whose sensitivities are already on high alert. Too many are reacting to the topic and NOT the punchline. Comedy can shine a light on sensitive subjects helping to create a dialogue and audiences must use a suspension of disbelief to enjoy themselves as opposed to going to a 'comedy show' looking for a cause to defend." The comedian joked, "If you're easily offended or have an agenda, you're kinda missing the point and should probably stay home."

Showtimes for Jokesters Comedy Club are nightly at 8pm and general admission tickets being at 34.95 with VIP and Front row options available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website at www.ModernVegas.com or call their 24 Ticket Hotline at 702-483-8056

To check out Don Barnhart's Comedy Special on Peacock TV, click here.