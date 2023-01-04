Kevin Hart Returns To Vegas In March 2023 With Back-to-Back Performances At Resorts World Las Vegas

Emmy & GRAMMY-nominated comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, announces his return to the stage at Resorts World Theatre in the New Year with back-to-back performances in March 2023.

On the heels of four sold-out shows, two shows in November 2022 and two shows this past New Year's Weekend, Hart will extend his critically-acclaimed Reality Check Tour with newly-added shows on Friday, March 17, 2023 and Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9 p.m. The Las Vegas shows are produced by AEG Presents.

Tickets for the Reality Check Tour, plus a limited number of VIP ticket packages, will go on presale Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST until 11:59 p.m. PST. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST at kevinhartnation.com. For more information visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

"Being one of the first comedians to take the stage at Resorts World Theatre in 2022 and ringing in the New Year from the venue was an unforgettable experience," said Hart. "The intimacy of the theatre combined with the energy of Las Vegas audiences is unparalleled, and I'm thrilled to bring my 'Reality Check' Tour back for more performances in 2023."

Hart is the first comedian to perform at the state-of-the-art theatre while simultaneously taping his next comedy special. Recently, he took the stage to ring in the New Year at Resorts World Theatre, appearing live on CNN's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

These events will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests will maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. Guests' cooperation in creating a phone-free experience is appreciated.

Exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, Resorts World Theatre, which officially opened its doors on Dec. 1, 2021, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The 5,000-capacity theatre features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines and an unmatched immersive audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions' best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud's expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role in building Hart's eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM and Audible. Hart is currently touring nationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the tour is titled "The Reality Check" Tour. The tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 on behalf of the new hour. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour long stand-up special, "Zero Fu**ks Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album". Hart also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F**k This Up". Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for an Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021." Kevin is a founding partner in two companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant based quick serve restaurant Hart House. Kevin's brand partnerships include Sam's Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P Morgan, Draft Kings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, Brüush, Tommy John and Therabody.

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.