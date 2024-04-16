Kevin Hart Returns To Resorts World Theatre This July With All-New Show ACTING MY AGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, beloved Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian and Mark Twain award recipient Kevin Hart, will make his highly-anticipated return to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with two performances of his all-new show, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age.

Hart will take over the Resorts World Theatre stage on Friday, July 12, 2024, and Sunday, July 14, 2024, with laugh-out-loud jokes in his can't-miss show. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, April 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com. Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Hart was the first comedian to record a comedy special at the one-of-a-kind theatre, where he has previously presented eight sold-out shows of his The Reality Check Tour throughout 2022 & 2023. The tour was named the No. 1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and Hart was later named 2023's Highest Grossing Comedian of the Year. Now, fans can catch the comedian in action with all-new material this summer. To purchase tickets visit AXS.com or for more information on these performances, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

These events will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smartwatch, or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. Guests' cooperation in creating a phone-free experience is appreciated.

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

For the second year in a row, Resorts World Theatre was named the world's highest-grossing venue under 5,000 capacity on Billboard's Annual Top Grossing Venues list for 2023. Based on reporting from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, the 5,000-seat venue scored No. 1 on the 2023 year-end boxscore chart.

ABOUT Kevin Hart

Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years, Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue. This year, Kevin received the Kennedy Center's annual Mark Twain Prize for American Comedy, he was the 25th recipient and the youngest honoree to date.

Hart has also become a successful Entrepreneur; he is Chairman of Hartbeat; a global, multi-platform media company creating entertainment at the intersection of comedy and culture with a mission to keep the world laughing together. The next-generation media company unites Hartbeat Productions' best-in-class TV & film production capabilities with Laugh Out Loud's expansive distribution network, along with its marketing, sales, experiential, branded content, digital and social capabilities. Hart is also the Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Together, these companies play an integral role part in building Hart's eco-system for extraordinary growth and creativity. Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM, and Audible. Hart recently toured internationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material titled “The Reality Check” Tour. Kevin Hart filmed his hour in Las Vegas and on July 6 exclusively released it as a comedy special now streaming on Peacock. The tour was named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard, and in 2023 Billboard named Hart the Highest Grossing Comedian of the Year. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long stand-up special, “Zero Fu**ks Given,” which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Comedy Album.” Hart also earned Emmy nominations for “Die Hart,” & the sequel Die Hart 2: Die Harter – both for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series” along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, “Don't F**k This Up.” Kevin is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, “The Decision,” was nominated for an Audie award for “Best Original Audiobook in 2021.” Kevin is a founding partner in three companies: the premium tequila brand Gran Coramino, and plant-based quick-serve restaurant Hart House, and VitaHustle, the nutritional wellness brand. Kevin's brand partnerships include Sam's Club, Audemars Piguet, Fabletics Men, Chase J.P. Morgan, DraftKings, Hydrow, NutraBolt, and Therabody.