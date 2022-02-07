Join Blue Man Group And “Feel The Love In February” With Special Offer, Beginning February 8

Love is in the air! Beginning Feb. 8, Blue Man Group invites showgoers to celebrate the month of love with a special two for $89 ticket package valid for any show date with standard blackout dates and holidays blocked. Audiences can enjoy the world-renowned theatrical show filled with unconventional instruments, quirky disturbances and nonstop surprises. The offer is available through Feb. 28 and tickets can be purchased at blueman.com/las-vegas.

The international entertainment sensation is the perfect gift for that special someone or for those looking for a night full of fun. The show is constantly evolving its mind-blowing performances to bring new levels of excitement to audiences nightly. Since 2000, Blue Man Group has combined interactive elements and hilarious antics to create a unique high-energy production on the Las Vegas Strip.

Known for their iconic characters and larger-than-life non-verbal communication, Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p. m. inside Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/las-vegas or call 1.800.blueman.