John Wick Experience Now Open in Las Vegas

Fans can see if they have what it takes to complete a mission in the captivating world of John Wick as part of the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE, a new immersive attraction at AREA15, the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

The experience is based on the billion-dollar John Wick motion picture franchise, which franchise director Chad Stahelski produces with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films. Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment were creative collaborators on the experience from design to special stunt work.

The JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE blends more than a dozen highly themed cinematic rooms, live interactions and interactive gameplay to create an immersive journey that transcends reality and challenges wit, skill and nerve. As guests step through the doors of the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE, they find themselves in the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they must navigate an all-new, high-stakes adventure.

Each group of guests will be tasked with completing a mission that plays out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography inspired by the Wick universe. Visitors may rub elbows or grab a drink with John Wick Continental Las Vegas staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited into private areas of the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.

To bring audiences into the world of Wick, Lionsgate and Stahelski worked closely with Egan Productions, the producer of the experience. A leading creator of escapes, attractions, and live events with more than 20 years of expertise in all aspects of production and operations, Egan is also Lionsgate’s collaborator on two other Las Vegas attractions based on the studio’s beloved IP: The Official SAW Escape, which opened in 2018 and has been named Best Escape Room by USA Today, and Escape Blair Witch, which opened in 2021.

The launch of this experience comes as Lionsgate continues to expand the world of Wick, with Stahelski overseeing the franchise across all multimedia platforms. In addition to the four hit films, the John Wick universe includes two spinoff films including Ballerina, set for a June 6th release, and a spinoff starring Donnie Yen that is in development. In addition, Lionsgate is developing the highly anticipated series John Wick: Under the High Table, which Stahelski and Keanu Reeves are executive producing, and the studio has a John Wick AAA video game in the works.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE, please visit www.JohnWickExperience.com. Admission to the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE is also included in AREA15’s Level 3 and Level 4 Experience Passes available at AREA15.com. Follow @JohnWickExperience on social media.

