Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club At The Linq Promenade Announces Limited Engagement With Ian Bagg

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade has expanded programming to offer shows at 10 p.m. on Thursday nights starting on Nov. 14 with Ian Bagg's limited engagement. The 15-show engagement runs on select Thursdays from Nov. 14, 2019 through June 29, 2020. All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Guests can laugh along with the smart, mischievous and sometimes offsides stand-up routine on the below dates.

Nov. 14

Dec. 5, 19

Jan. 2, 16

Feb. 6, 20

March 5, 19

April 2, 16

May 7, 21

June 4, 18

Ian Bagg's limited engagement is the newest addition to the club's growing list of programming. The after-dark high jinx will test the boundaries of comedy in a wildly playful way. Bagg embraces the unpredictable and can't help but to push the limits with his audiences, ensuring that no two shows will be the same. Each set is unique from the others in the funniest way imaginable.

Tickets for Ian Bagg can be purchased at www.kimmelscomedyclub.com or www.ticketmaster.com/Kimmel, calling (702) 777-2782, in person at any Caesars Entertainment box office or the club's box office located on the first floor of the dual-level venue.

Ian Bagg is a world touring comedian and the host of the weekly podcast, "Ian Bagg Bought a House." His quick wit, off-the-cuff antics, playful conversation and fast-paced crowd work has earned him spots on some of the best stages in the world.

Early on in his life he discovered a love for hockey. Pro hockey, junior hockey or just a bunch of kids getting together to skate around would satisfy him. At one point he tried hockey camps and knew that he had no chance to make it. One of the most valuable things that he learned from chirping players on the bench, bus or the locker room was that he was funny. That is where his extraordinary talent for humor began his comedy adventure.

Flying over 100,000 air miles per year, life has been amazing for this energetic and wildly funny boundary pushing entertainer. These qualities earned Bagg a top-five finish on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," where he performed a national tour. Aside from touring, he's been on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "The Tonight Show," "Adam Corolla Show," "WTF with Marc Maron," and "The Wrap Up Show" on Howard Stern.

While bringing his love of comedy and hockey together, Ian has performed multiple collaborative NHL Alumni shows for teams such as the Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bagg has also been featured on the History Channel, the Food Network and the Biography Channel. His most recent one-hour specials are "Ian Bagg: Getting to F**king Know You," that airs on Showtime and "Conversations," available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. Stand-up comedy is Ian's personal journey - fans of his don't want to miss a single show, because no two shows are alike.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You