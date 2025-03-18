Jesus 'Aguaje' Ramos and the Buena Vista Orchestra Coming to Encore Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas welcomes the highly-awaited return of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, original orchestra leader, composer, and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club and The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, following their venue debut in Sept. 2024.

The long-adored musical group, currently on an overseas tour, has added 55 state-side performances and is set to take the Encore Theater stage on Sunday, August 24, 2025, alongside members of The Buena Vista Social Club, Estrellas Areito, Afro-Cuban Allstars, and more. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Led by Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos, the Buena Vista Orchestra carries forward the spirit and musical excellence of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, a roster of talented musicians with deep ties to the original group lineup. The Buena Vista Orchestra continues to celebrate the rhythms, melodies, and soul of Cuban music. Ramos, a key figure in the creation of many of the group’s greatest hits, will perform compositions both familiar and new as part of this dynamic stage production, including music from the GRAMMY-winning, self-titled Buena Vista Social Club album that has since been enshrined into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

The acclaimed group comes to Encore Theater with Aguaje (trombone, vocals), Lorena Ramos Diaz (trombone, vocals), Geidy Champman (vocals), Yuri Tejada Rodriguez (vocals), Amaury Tamayo (trumpet, vocals), Andy Abad Acosta (piano), Fabian Garcia (bass), Antonio Rubio Borayo (timbal, percussion), Luis “Betun” Mariano Valiente Marin (congras, bongo), Maikel Ochao (Tres) and more.

The magic of the Buena Vista Social Club quickly became a worldwide phenomenon in 1997 when the ensemble of top-tier Cuban musicians released their eponymous, award-winning debut album. While critically lauded, album sales rose weekly beyond the specialist world music audience almost entirely by word-of-mouth – all who heard Buena Vista Social Club not only fell in love with the group’s irresistible sound but were inspired to play or recommend the album to everyone they knew. It was one of those rare records that transcended fads, simultaneously sounding timeless but utterly fresh. To date, the Buena Vista Social Club and related projects have amassed global sales of over 50 million, making it the biggest-selling Cuban music project in history. As one critic put it, Buena Vista has become “world music’s equivalent of The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Photo Credit: AEG Presents Las Vegas / The Buena Vista Social Orchestra

