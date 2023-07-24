Jerry Seinfeld Returns For Six Performances At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace In 2024

World famous comedian, author, producer and director Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2024 with six performances of an all-new show. Having consistently played to sold-out crowds on the iconic stage since 2003, Seinfeld has easily cemented himself as the longest-running superstar headliner in the iconic resort's history.

2024 performances going on sale are:

· Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13

· Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10

· Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7

There are limited tickets still available for Seinfeld's final performances in 2023 on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $84, plus applicable tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/SeinfeldVegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote and produced.

Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.