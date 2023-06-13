JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING To Perform At Green Valley Ranch Resort

Encompassing hits from the iconic band's entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti.
Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, is returning to Las Vegas with a performance of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening at Green Valley Ranch Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Encompassing hits from the iconic band's entire career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, the concert event celebrates the life and music of Jason's father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, with “…a band that recreates Led Zeppelin's music to such a degree that one can't help but close their eyes and simply listen…”
A lot of talented children have probably been asked by a parent to entertain family and friends, maybe in the living room, maybe sing a little, play an instrument. No big deal and a good way to get used to performing for others. But when Jason Bonham was a small child and got called in to entertain, the family friends he played his drums for could be anyone from Jimmy Page to some of the guys from the group Bad Company. That's what happens when your father is drummer John Bonham, one of the original members of the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin.
At the age of only five, Jason could play the drums, at least a scaled-down set of them, with skill. When he was 17 he was a member of the band Air Race. The group signed a record contract with Atlantic Records, recorded one album, and opened for big names like Queen, Meat Loaf, Ted Nugent, and AC/DC. John Bonham died in 1980, but Jason, who has marked a few places in music history himself, has stepped in from time to time to help keep his father's memory alive.
Tickets for Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening are $37.50, $55, $65, and $75 plus applicable fees for standing room only. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older. All tickets go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center stationcasinoslive.com or through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com.
The AAA Four-Diamond Award-winning Green Valley Ranch Resort opened in 2001. It features almost 500 guest rooms and suites, a 30,000-square-foot resort spa and salon, and a 10-screen movie theater. The property's restaurant collection includes Hank's Fine Steaks, Tides Oyster Bar, Bottiglia Italian restaurant, Turf Grill, Borracha Mexican restaurant, Pizza Rock and several casual dining options. The property's gaming includes bingo, a poker room, race and sports book, table games and more than 2,300 slots/video poker machines. Other amenities include meeting and convention space, Kid's Quest, a supervised child care facility; and a stunning backyard pool area. Green Valley Ranch Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos.
