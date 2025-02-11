Hits of the '80s & '90s Come to The Smith Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Prince and Cyndi Lauper to Backstreet Boys and The Cranberries, September brings the hits of the 1980s and ’90s to The Smith Center with two concerts at Reynolds Hall.

First, gold-certified a cappella group Straight No Chaser arrives on September 5, 2025 to put its world-famous twist on ’90s classics like Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” “Everybody” by Backstreet Boys, “Linger” from The Cranberries and Santana’s “Maria Maria.”

“Our fans are ready for that throwback magic, and we’re ready to bring it,” Straight No Chaser member Seggie Isho says. “It’s not just about the songs. It’s about reliving the energy, the vibe and those unforgettable moments. Get ready to party!”

Initially formed at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern a cappella movement and has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

On September 12, 2025, Las Vegas favorite Brody Dolyniuk brings the ultimate ’80s celebration to the stage – Totally 80s Symphonic!

Featuring a full live band and orchestra, the show will transport you back to a time when music videos ruled. With hit songs by The Cure, Wang Chung, Duran Duran, Cyndi Lauper, Prince and many more on tap, you might even catch your parents acting like teenagers again.

A man of many talents, Dolyniuk is known for classic rock band Yellow Brick Road, along with his shows paying tribute to specific artists such as Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, Elton John and Peter Gabriel.

