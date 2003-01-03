Hilary Duff Sets Limited Las Vegas Engagement in February

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff is taking over Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a limited-time engagement, Valentine’s Day weekend. Following her “Small Rooms, Big Nerves” global shows, Duff’s performances in the venue Will Close out her first headlining concerts in over a decade.

An early access pre-sale for fans will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT, followed by public on sale at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets will be non-transferable and may not be exchanged. To gain entry to the venue, guests will be required to present a scannable ticket on their mobile device and/or e-mail confirmation along with the credit card that the ticket was purchased with. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

Just ahead of her luck… or something album release on Feb. 20, Duff’s performances will beloved hits like “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean,” along with new releases from her sixth studio album including the lead single “Mature.”

After rising to fame as the titular star of the Disney Channel blockbuster, “Lizzie McGuire,” Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003’s 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean”), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star’s “Younger.”

Recently signed to Atlantic Records, Duff is now sharing her first new music since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran. Created with her husband Matthew Koma (a Grammy-winning songwriter/producer who has worked with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Britney Spears), her Atlantic Records debut single “Mature,” from her highly anticipated new album, luck… or something, out February 20th, arrives as a sardonic piece of autofiction inspired by romantic misadventures in her formative years.