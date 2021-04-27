Hakkasan Group to Hold Job Fair for All Las Vegas Restaurants, Nightclubs and Dayclubs Open Positions

Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group will be conducting a job fair on Friday, April 30 for all open positions within the company's Las Vegas restaurants, nightclubs and dayclubs. Applicants must apply on-line and make a reservation prior to Friday. Interviews will be held inside Hakkasan Nightclub located at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Hakkasan Group Job Fair

Friday, April 30

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Apply and make reservation at; hkk.sn/careers

Restaurant Positions:

Managers [All Positions], Hosts, Food Servers, Bussers, Food Runners, Barbacks, Bartenders, Kitchen Managers, Sous Chefs, Lead Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Stewards

Nightclub / Dayclub Positions:

Managers, *Model Porters, *Model Bartenders, *Model Barbacks, *Model Cocktail Servers, *Model Beverage Runners, Lifeguards, Admission Attendants, Security [All Positions], and Stewards

[*All model applicants must audition in swimwear]

Only applicants that apply on-line and make a reservation will be accepted in the order they are received. Due to COVID, once the maximum amount of applicants is received, the interview process will be closed. Walk-in applications will not be available or accepted on the day of the interviews.

Hakkasan Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer [EOE].