Hakkasan Group to Hold Job Fair for All Las Vegas Restaurants, Nightclubs and Dayclubs Open Positions

Interviews will be held inside Hakkasan Nightclub located at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Apr. 27, 2021  

Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group will be conducting a job fair on Friday, April 30 for all open positions within the company's Las Vegas restaurants, nightclubs and dayclubs. Applicants must apply on-line and make a reservation prior to Friday. Interviews will be held inside Hakkasan Nightclub located at MGM Grand Las Vegas.

Hakkasan Group Job Fair
Friday, April 30
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Apply and make reservation at; hkk.sn/careers

Restaurant Positions:
Managers [All Positions], Hosts, Food Servers, Bussers, Food Runners, Barbacks, Bartenders, Kitchen Managers, Sous Chefs, Lead Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, and Stewards

Nightclub / Dayclub Positions:
Managers, *Model Porters, *Model Bartenders, *Model Barbacks, *Model Cocktail Servers, *Model Beverage Runners, Lifeguards, Admission Attendants, Security [All Positions], and Stewards

[*All model applicants must audition in swimwear]

Only applicants that apply on-line and make a reservation will be accepted in the order they are received. Due to COVID, once the maximum amount of applicants is received, the interview process will be closed. Walk-in applications will not be available or accepted on the day of the interviews.

Hakkasan Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer [EOE].


