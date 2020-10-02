HORRORWOOD VIDEO: HIGHWAY TO HELL Vegas's Retro-immersive Haunt Goes On Four Wheels

Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell will be open from Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31.

Majestic Repertory Theatre celebrates Spooky Season with a brand new drive-in edition of its retro interactive experience: Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell!

For the past two years, Horrorwood Video has been the go-to haunt for fans looking for classic, nostalgic fun. After entering the wood-paneled confines of the 1980s-style video store, guests transport through a vortex to become a part of the weirdest VHS horror movies that never existed. This year, however, guests will drive literally INTO the store, remaining within the socially distanced confines of their own vehicles, as theatrical lighting, projections, and the occasional creature, bring the haunts to them.

Horrorwood Video is created by Majestic Rep's Artistic Director Troy Heard. "This year has certainly given producers very unique challenges to overcome. When the opportunity arose to bring our guests into a uniquely designed space, the spooky ideas started flowing. As always, Leon - Horrorwood's creepy store manager - is on hand to guide guests into some really cool nightmares, but now we can do it responsibly with all the pandemic safeguards in place."

Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell will be open from Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Blackout dates listed on the website. Price varies depending on the night. Advance tickets are required and will go on sale October 1st at www.horrorwoodvideo.com. Call 702-423-6366 for more details.

ADVISORIES

-There is no physical contact between the audience and performers; however, performers will be in contact with the vehicles. Guests will remain in their personal vehicles for the duration of the event.

-Possible trigger warning: simulated violence.

-Recommended for ages thirteen and above.

