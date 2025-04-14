HAMILTON Premium Tickets Released at The Smith Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional, premium tickets have been released for the upcoming 16-show run of Hamilton at The Smith Center, May 20-June 1, 2025.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammys, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton is recommended for ages 10+. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

