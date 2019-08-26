GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT Opens Majestic's 2019-20 Season

Majestic Repertory Theatre opens their fourth season in the Las Vegas Arts District with the electrifying punk rock opera, Green Day's American Idiot.

The two-time Tony Award winning hit musical AMERICAN IDIOT tells the story of three lifelong friends, forced to choose between their dreams and the safety of suburbia. Their quest for true meaning in a post 9/11 world leads them on a journey of self-discovery, heartache, and revelation. Based on Green Day's GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum album, AMERICAN IDIOT boldly takes the American musical where it's never gone before.

"American Idiot has been a part of so many lives, from Generation X to the Millennials," says director Troy Heard. "It's our modern Hair, a battle cry against the lies perpetuated by those in control - be it parents, the government, religion or the military. The pop punk music transcends typical album fare, and the lyrics are sheer poetry."



"Plus we have a ridiculous wealth of young talent, so the cast features several performers who made our production of Spring Awakening the hit musical of last season," says Heard. "Along with a rock band and string trio, plus high energy choreography. This show literally explodes off the stage"

Green Day's American Idiot begins Majestic Rep's third season, which includes the musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and the world premiere of Clown Bar 2.

Performances of Green Day's American Idiot will be September 5 through 29, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Discount tickets are available for patrons under 21 and over 65 at the door an hour before show time, limited to availability. Call 702-423-6366 for details.

Photo by London Mace





