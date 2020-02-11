First Ladies of Disco, 38 Special, Ohio Players and Diamond Rio Are Coming to The Orleans Showroom in March

The Orleans Showroom will bring celebrated entertainers to The Orleans Hotel and Casino in March, including the First Ladies of Disco featuring Martha Wash, Linda Clifford and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic), southern rock band 38 Special, R&B and funk group Ohio Players and Grammy Award-winning country band Diamond Rio. March entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge, Prime Rib Loft and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

For a full lineup of entertainment acts at Boyd Gaming citywide properties, visit: www.boydgaming.com/headliner-event-calendar.

The Orleans Showroom

First Ladies of Disco

Saturday, March 7

The First Ladies of Disco show, starring Martha Wash, Linda Clifford and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic), features high-energy vocal performances of some of the greatest hits in dance music, pop, R&B and disco.

Marsha Wash is a two-time Grammy Award nominee best-known for her distinctive and powerful soprano voice. Due to her ongoing success in the dance music genre, Wash has been dubbed "The Queen of Clubland." As a former member of The Weather Girls, Wash's fame skyrocket with the release of the group's song "It's Raining Men," one of dance music's all-time greatest hits. Wash was also the former lead vocalist of the group Black Box, releasing top hits like "Strike It Up" and "Everybody Everybody." After a decade, Wash recently returned to the Billboard Dance Charts with her hit single "I'm Not Coming Down," which reached the No. 2 spot.

Five-time Grammy Award nominee Linda Clifford scored numerous hits from the 1970s through the 1980s, including "If My Friends Could See Me Now" and "Runaway Love," with the latter song considered a landmark innovation in rap history. In 1980, she released a duet album with R&B legend Curtis Mayfield, "The Right Combination," and recorded the popular hit "Shoot Your Best Shot" and the song "Red Light." Both songs reached No. 1 on the dance chart with pop crossover success.

Norma Jean Wright, a former member of the disco group Chic, is famous for her vocals in the group's top hit "Dance, Dance, Dance" and the No. 1 song "Everybody Dance." Wright released her first solo album in 1978 titled "Norma Jean, which featured the Top 10 dance chart hit with the single "Saturday." Through the years, Wright has worked with the best in the business, lending her voice to recordings by Madonna, Luther Vandross, Aretha Franklin and others. Audiences will enjoy performances of her top songs, including "Shot in the Dark," "Love Attach" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

38 Special

Saturday, March 14

After more than four decades since the band formed, 38 Special continues to bring its signature southern rock sound to more than 100 cities each year. Throughout the band's career, 38 Special has released 15 albums with many of them reaching gold and platinum status, and has sold more than 20 million records.

Audiences will enjoy the group's arena-rock pop smashes, including "Hold on Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," "Caught Up in You," "If I'd Been the One," "Back Where You Belong" and more.

The band's current lineup includes legendary guitarist and vocalist Jerry Riggs, guitarist and vocalist Don Barnes, bassist Barry Dunaway, drummer Gary Moffatt and keyboardist and vocalist Bobby Capps.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Ohio Players

Saturday, March 21

The Ohio Players came into musical prominence in the '70s as pioneers of street funk and underground R&B. Throughout the group's career, Ohio Players has landed three consecutive platinum albums, including "Skin Tight," "Fire" and "Honey." The group has also released two No. 1 singles, including "Fire" and "Love Rollercoaster," as well as five No. 1 R&B singles, including "Funky Worm."

The Ohio Players have performed all over the world and produced more than a dozen albums, receiving 14 gold and platinum awards. The group has appeared on many national television programs, including a David Letterman show. Additionally, the Ohio Players' music has been sampled and re-recorded by several artists, including Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Salt-N-Pepa, Too $hort, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Paul Jackson Jr. and Alex Bugnon.

Most recently, the Ohio Players released their latest album, "This Is Your Night," which is the group's first release in nearly 15 years.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Diamond Rio

Saturday, March 29

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, Tenn., Diamond Rio released their first hit "Meet In The Middle," which made them the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band has become best-known for their top country hits, including "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable," "In A Week or Two" and more.

Throughout the band's career, Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, and has won a Grammy Award, Dove Award, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. Diamond Rio has also earned five multi-week No. 1 hits, 22 Top-10 singles, three certified platinum and five gold albums and they released an autobiography titled "Beautiful Mess: The Story of Diamond Rio" in 2009. Most recently, the band released their tenth studio album, "I Made It," featuring 11 new songs.

The band's current lineup includes Gene Johnson on mandolin and tenor vocals, Jimmy Olander on lead guitar, acoustic guitar and banjo, Brian Prout on drums, Marty Roe on lead vocals, Dan Truman on the keyboard and Dana Williams on bass guitar and baritone vocals.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $24.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.orleanscasino.com; or in-person at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam's Town, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

Tuesdays in March Showtime All-Stars 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesdays in March Brett Rigby 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 3 and 31 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

March 6 and 7 Tyriq & Jamestown 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 10 Jerry Tiffe 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

March 13 and 14 Kevon Tyree 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 17 Swing It Girls 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

March 20 and 21 Chyna 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 24 Kimmie & The Keepsakes 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

March 27 and 28 Remedy 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Prime Rib Loft

Famous for its delectable cuts of Prime rib and classic ambiance, Prime Rib Loft will showcase free live entertainment throughout the month to pair perfectly with its memorable dining experiences. Schedule is subject to change.

Sundays and March Calvin Brooks 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. Bailiwick's March entertainment schedule is as follows (schedule is subject to change):

Sundays in March Stef-N-Rock 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesdays in March Karaoke 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

March 2 and 31 Tim Catching 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 3 and 24 Cameron Dettman 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 6 and 27 Cover Lane LV 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

March 7 Rick Foell 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 9 and 30 Justin Centeno 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 10 Lindsay Road 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 12 and 26 Matt Matelko 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

13 Daniel Echo 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 13 Felice Garcia 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

March 14 and 27 Zach Winningham 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 14 and 28 Matt Matelko Trio 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

March 16 Beau Cody 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 17 DJ Twin 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 19 Devico 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

March 20 John Allred 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 20 Reylee 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

March 21 Yvonne Silva 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

March 21 Crown Avenue 8:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

March 23 Cory Brown 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

28 S.E. South 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.





