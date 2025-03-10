Feature: LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC PRESENTS SHOSTAKOVICH’S FIFTH ON MARCH 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Las Vegas Philharmonic will bring the magic of Shostakovich’s Fifth with guest conductor Leonard Slatkin to The Smith Center on March 15.

“This is quite different than the other program I led, which was more of a theater piece by Kurt Weill. We performed American in Paris. This one is more of a standard program performed by many orchestras. It begins with an overture by Giuseppe Verdi, La forza del destino. The force and its destiny is one of the most dramatic and challenging pieces for an orchestra to play but one that every orchestra desires and that all audiences will be thrilled,” he said.

The program's second half presents Dimitri Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony, considered one of the greatest masterpieces of all time in the 20th century. A cello and orchestra piece by composer Mark Adamo will be based partly on his experiences with tragedies. Mark found himself fascinated with the famous piece Before The Four Seasons, which was composed by Antonio Vivaldi. However, Mark's piece incorporates the 20th and 21st-century types of sound. The soloist performing will be Inbal Segev, a remarkable cellist.

In addition to conducting, Leonard has been the artistic consultant to the Las Vegas Philharmonic for almost a year.

“A consultant can mean almost anything, of course, but my role is multifaceted. The first goal is to help guide them [philharmonic] through this period of time while they were looking for a new music director when the previous director stepped down. The Philharmonic did not appoint a successor, so one of my goals is to have guest conductors who are primarily candidates for this job so the orchestra and the public can watch them work. But the Philharmonic also needs somebody to coordinate all these programs, otherwise, you could have six versions of the Beethoven's Fifth Symphony occurring,” explained Leonard.

At the age of 80, he strives to create as much variety as possible with as many different styles of conducting as possible for the orchestra. Leonard is interested in including flamboyant people as well as young ones. Leonard also assists with the audition process for members of the orchestra.

“I assist in fundraising, I get to know members of the board in the public, and I conduct each year,” he added.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, a 501(c)(3) organization, will begin its 27th season in October, under the direction of Leonard Slatkin. The Philharmonic enhances residents' lives and enriches the city's culture through impactful and engaging performances and events. At the core of the orchestra are 76 professional musicians who bring depth and variety to the organization. Each season, concerts and performances showcase local talent as well as nationally and internationally recognized guest artists.

The Youth Concert Series and community engagement programs include the concert hall in the classroom. The Philharmonic's education, community, and artistic programs are made possible by donations and support from individuals and corporations.

To learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438. Follow the Las Vegas Philharmonic on facebook.com/lasvegasphilharmonic, and X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram @lvphil.

