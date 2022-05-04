Elia Beach Club Will Celebrate EDC Week with Festival

With one of the city's most anticipated festival weekends on the horizon, Ã‰lia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, will celebrate EDC Week with a special, curated three-day dance music bash, Friday, May 20 - Sunday, May 22.

Ã‰lia Beach Club will host some of EDM's hottest and up-and-coming stars with spectacular performances at the poolside oasis. Kicking off the weekend will be Ã‰lia Beach Club resident Jauz on Friday, May 20, when the famed Los Angeles-based DJ and producer will bring his booming 'Off the Deep End' set. Saturday's jam-packed lineup includes can't-miss performances by dance music favorites Boombox Cartel, Flosstradamus, Good Times Ahead (GTA) and Yellow Claw. Closing out the epic weekend will be red hot sets by French producer and DJ Tchami and Dutch DJ duo Tinlicker on Sunday, May 22.

Ã‰lia Beach Club is open Fridays - Sundays. For more information and table reservations, please visit www.eliabeachlv.com and follow @eliabeachlv on Instagram.

About Ã‰lia Beach Club

Ã‰lia Beach Club, a luxury two-story dayclub at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a slice of paradise, evoking the essence of the Mediterranean. Mykonos-inspired dÃ©cor, ambiance and a culinary inspired menu not only impress guests but transport them to an international paradise with a relaxed yet energetic vibe. The lush oasis boasts two sparkling pools, private cabanas, daybeds and a beautifully designed stage with a state-of-the-art audio system. Ã‰lia Beach Club is owned JC Hospitality LLC, owner and property manager of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and operated by renowned hospitality and lifestyle company, Wish You Were Here Group. For more information, visit www.eliabeachlv.com and follow @eliabeachlv on Instagram.