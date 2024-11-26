Eagles Expand Las Vegas Residency with Four New Weekend Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 32 shows over sixteen weekends from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, through Saturday, April 12, 2025. The Sphere residency offers fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Dec. 6 at 10:00 AM PT HERE.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10:00 AM PT. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:00 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, & more.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20 / Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27 / Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11 / Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18 / Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1 / Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8 / Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6 / Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13 / Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17, 2025 / Saturday, January 18, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 / Saturday, January 25, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 / Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 / Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 / Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 / Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 / Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 / Saturday, April 12, 2025

These shows utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur

Comments