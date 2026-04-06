Review Roundup: BECKY SHAW Opens on Broadway Starring Madeline Brewer, Lauren Patten and More

The reviews are rolling in for Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway. The Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman, stars Patrick Ball, Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, Becky Shaw left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in— Becky Shaw will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Sara Holdren, Vulture : While Becky is the catalyst for the play’s chain reaction — and Brewer nimbly inhabits the charged space between exploited and exploiter — it’s the seemingly impenetrable Max who is at last cracked open. Ehrenreich is superb in the role, as unafraid to be horrid as he eventually is to be broken. In a quintet of fine performances, his stands out in this moment so removed from when Becky Shaw debuted (2008 was not bursting at the seams with essays on our crisis of masculinity). “You are a rich man who puts his family in a two-star hotel,” Susan snaps at Max. “That’s what you are.” That may be part of what he is, but Ehrenreich makes clear that the miserable truth of Max is that he’s not really a man at all. He’s a boy who’s been taught that power will save him.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: First produced in New York by Second Stage off-Broadway, the play was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2009. The same company has revived it at its Broadway house, the Hayes Theater, in a crisply staged and terrifically acted production directed by Trip Cullman that keeps the play’s serrated edges as cutting as ever.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Cullman’s revival, which marks Becky Shaw’s Broadway debut, serves its plot very well. The production moves fast—even the set changes (to David Zinn’s fine set) have humor and purpose, and Kaye Voyce’s costume design is perfection—and all five actors are first-class, including the scene-stealing Linda Emond as Susie’s acidic mother, Susan, who is prone to Lucille Bluth–esque judgments from on high. Which characters you root in the play’s romantic rectangle may reveal something about your own character, but it speaks to the strength of the writing and performances that a credible argument is possible for all of them. As dark as it sometimes gets, the play encourages all of us to see the good inside even damaged goods.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: Gina Gionfriddo’s 2008 class-conscious satire receives a pitch-perfect revival in the new Broadway production directed by Trip Cullman for Second Stage Theater. With its expert cast firing on all cylinders, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Becky Shaw sends laughter rocketing throughout the audience with its scathing portrayal of social mores being blown to smithereens.

Roma Torre, New York Stage Review: Let’s begin with the playwriting. Gionfriddo’s script is lean and mean (quite literally). With just five characters she crafts a compelling story about damaged souls tied together by fate and desperation. Two of them spew unvarnished truth like rattlesnakes spitting out venom. And while it’s loaded with zingers, there’s nothing contrived here. The lines are as perceptive as they are brutally funny.

Shania Russell, Entertainment Weekly: When the laughter fades and you've wiped your hands of these utterly unlikable characters, all the upsetting questions they pondered remain. Becky Shaw touches something tender and doesn't stop there. Like its namesake's devious smile, it lingers. Grade: A–

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: But this nuanced and funny American play — underrated until now — does illuminate the corrosive power of very needy people and their ability to take down others to fill their own voids. It struck me as an interesting choice for a first date in that it should spark immediate conversation as to whether either party wants a second one.

Brent Lang, Variety: Gionfriddo, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for “Becky Shaw” and “Rapture, Blister, Burn,” is a master of dialogue. Her characters, particularly Max and the Slaters, live to fight; tearing each other apart is, in its own warped way, a form of affection. And it helps that both Emond (one of the best enunciators in the theater) and Ehrenreich are so verbally dexterous. Credit to director Trip Cullman for staging the show to highlight their jousting — at times “Becky Shaw” feels like “The Birdcage” by way of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

https://deadline.com/2026/04/becky-shaw-broadway-review-1236780120/, Deadline: Seventeen years after being nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, Gina Gionfriddo’s dark, sometimes giddy comedy Becky Shaw finally arrives on Broadway, and noting that it was worth the wait is an understatement none of its brutally honest anti-heroes would make. And if the nearly two-decades-in-the-making arrival meant we had to wait for this excellent cast to come together, all the better.