Don Barnhart Brings The Laughs Back To Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club

Comedy dynamo Don Barnhart is back in action, lighting up the stage at Delirious Comedy Club in Downtown Las Vegas. With over 30 years of comedy chops and global adventures under his belt, Don's brand-new comedy special, "You Do You!" will drop next month on Open Bar Comedy.

A comedy hero on and off the stage, Don has toured with Battle Comics, entertaining the troops and inspiring the hit documentary I Am Battle Comic. He's performed alongside legends like Brad Garrett and Louie Anderson, and made appearances on MTV, NBC, FOX, Comedy Central, and more. You've probably heard him cracking jokes on SiriusXM or hanging out on The Bob and Tom Show too.

Oh, and when he's not making crowds cry with laughter, he's busy being a bestselling author-Finding Your Funny is packed with insight and laughs, featuring a foreword by none other than George Wallace.

Also hitting the stage is the unstoppable Guy Fessenden-a rising comedy star whose sharp delivery, observational brilliance, and natural storytelling make him a crowd favorite night after night. Guy's style blends clever punchlines with genuine warmth, tackling everything from relationships and parenting to the weird quirks of everyday life. Whether he's cracking wise or sharing a slice of his own experiences, Fessenden's sets are the perfect mix of smart, bold, and heartwarming. If Don is the knockout punch, Guy is the perfect comedic jab that keeps the energy sky-high.

With so many shows fighting for attention in Las Vegas, Delirious Comedy Club sets itself apart by keeping it real, raw, and ridiculously funny. It's one of the few places in town where you get an unfiltered, up-close experience with nationally touring headliners in an intimate setting-no over-the-top gimmicks, just straight-up, world-class stand-up. Don Barnhart's residency is a favorite for locals and savvy visitors alike who want a break from the glitz and a serious dose of genuine, laugh-out-loud comedy. If you're looking for something truly unique in a city full of flashy options-this is the spot.

