Don Barnhart Brings More Laughter To Las Vegas With Jokesters Comedy Club

Beginning November 19th, Jokesters Comedy Club returns to Las Vegas at their new home at Alexis Park All-suite Resort with nightly shows Thursday through Sunday at 9:00pm.

Jokesters Comedy Club's grand reopening features Don Barnhart, the only Las Vegas headliner with two full-time residencies, Greg Vaccariello from The Tonight Show & Law & Order, Keith Lyle from the movie The Hangover along with Ryan Cole, Ron Coleman and other surprise guests.

Located inside The Athena Showroom at The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort, Jokesters features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with other emerging comedy stars and famous faces seen on Comedy Central, Netflix, Amazon and more. Jokesters Comedy Club brings 75 minutes of professional, laugh-out-loud comedy every Thursday - Sunday nights at 9:00pm.

Jokesters was named Best of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently congratulated comedian and producer Don Barnhart on his 1000th show, proclaiming it Jokesters Day in Las Vegas, "Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

Jokesters Comedy Club takes comedy and your health seriously and have implemented new protocols and guidelines including reduced seating capacity to allow for social distancing.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, the venue has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· We encourage paperless tickets by pre-purchasing prior to showtime through our website.

· All high touch surfaces including (but not limited to) tables, chairs, menus, doorknobs, faucets, bathrooms and more have been sanitized and will continue to be disinfected before and after every show.

· We require all our patrons to wear a mask when they are not actively eating or drinking. If you don't have a mask, one will be provided to you upon entering.

· All staff members will wear masks.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer. Anyone with a temp higher than 100 degrees will not be allowed inside.

· Customers will be asked to keep a minimum of 6' between groups while waiting in line as well as during the performance.

· There is no 'open seating' and all customers will be seated by a host.

· Customers are NOT allowed to move tables and/or rearrange seating as this is in conjunction with the state's safety protocols and violators will be asked to leave and no refunds given.

· There are specifically marked Entrance and Exits areas and customers will be advised by our host when entering the club.

· Staff members who have been sick, may have been exposed to positive COVID-19 individuals, or who are not feeling well may not come to work.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served on disposable service ware.

*** Due to the constantly changing mandates, these may be changed, altered or updated without prior notification. ***

The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort and Jokesters Comedy Club are constantly monitoring, updating and abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed on their website.

As more and more people are coming back to Las Vegas, Jokesters and their sister club Delirious Comedy Club will be open for the holidays including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve 2021 with regular shows.

Jokesters Comedy Club performs Thursday - Sunday at 9p.m. inside the Athena Showroom. The Athena Showroom is also home to has a variety of other shows to choose from including: Alain Nu's "The Man Who Knows" and Motown Extreme "5 Star Motown Tribute Show".

For more information please visit Jokesters Comedy Club or to purchase tickets directly, please visit here.

