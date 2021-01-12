Delirious Comedy Club Continues To Bring Laughter To Las Vegas Working Within Social Distancing And Safety Protocols

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a 30-day extension on the statewide pause on Monday allowing venues like Delirious Comedy Club to continue providing live, comedy entertainment at 25% capacity. He added that the situation is fluid, and that extension could change. Since the end of November, the pause has limited capacity of bars, restaurants, casinos and other public places.

The Delirious Comedy Club is taking your health and safety seriously and abiding by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here.

The Delirious Comedy Show inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday - Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. along with an additional 6 p.m. show on Friday/Saturday. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.

Spotlighting emerging comedy stars and famous faces like Pauly Shore from Netflix's Guest House, Encino Man and more along with Rondell Sheridan from That's So Raven. Many of the comedians at Delirious Comedy Club have been seen on HBO, Netflix, Dry Bar, Comedy Central and more. The Delirious Comedy Club brings laugh-out-loud standup comedy throughout a 75-minute show.

Each week the club features headliners like Don Barnhart, the only Las Vegas headliner with two full-time residencies,Kathleen Dunbar, winner of The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, Derek Richards from the Irish Comedy Tour along with special guest sets and house emcee Guy Fessenden, Executive Director of the non-profit agency Choice of NY helping thousands of people with mental and physical disabilities to connect to housing, benefits, legal and medical services. An ongoing lineup schedule for the Delirious Comedy Club can be viewed here.

Clip from Don Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, Downtown Grand has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· Reduced capacity of each show by more than 25% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

· All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

· All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

· The stage and its performers are stationed 25 feet away from audience members.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

· A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

· All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of four people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and The Delirious Comedy Club abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a safer venue.