Delirious Comedy Club Adds Additional Shows Every Friday and Saturday

Live Standup Comedy Presented in The Fremont Room: Thursday and Sunday: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m., 8 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Due to popular demand, Delirious Comedy Club adds additional showtimes to its back-to-back lineup on Fridays and Saturdays inside The Fremont Room at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. After recently welcoming back audiences and spearheading the return of ticketed entertainment in Downtown Las Vegas last month, the Delirious Comedy Club now brings the belly laughs with 10 shows every weekend: Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with two additional shows at 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Delirious Comedy Club performs in The Fremont Room at reduced capacity to allow for necessary social distancing. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DeliriousComedyClub.com.

An ongoing schedule with the Delirious Comedy Club nightly lineup can be viewed here.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, Downtown Grand has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

Reduced capacity of each show by more than 50% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

The stage and its performers are stationed 25 feet away from audience members.

All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of six people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and The Delirious Comedy Club abide by all health advisories given by local authorities to provide a more safe venue. The complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed here. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.

