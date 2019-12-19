December 19th Update: A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Las Vegas Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Las Vegas:

Best Direction of a Drama

Torrey Russell - A SOLIDER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%

Troy Heard - OUR TOWN - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Daz Weller - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 9%

Best Direction of a Musical

Torrey Russell - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%

Kate St-Pierre - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 17%

Leslie Fotheringham - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%

Best Ensemble Cast

HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 17%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 16%

NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%

Ray Winters - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%

Jacob Anderson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 11%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Cameron Miller - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%

Marcus Weiss - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 12%

Jacob Moore - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 11%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Rori Waters - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%

Nareé Asherion - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%

Sabrina Cofield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 12%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Anita Bean - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 19%

Monica Johns - A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 - Las Vegas Little Theatre 19%

Maythinee Washington - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 14%

Best Musical

A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 17%

HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 17%

NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%

Best Original Choreography

Caine Keenan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 25%

Ashley Oblad - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 24%

Kim Amblad - CHICAGO - Super Summer Theater 15%

Best Original Costume Design

Castille Ritter - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%

Broadway In The HOOD - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%

Roxanne Andrews - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 14%

Best Original Lighting Design

David Schulman - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 18%

Ellen Bone - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%

Elizabeth Kline - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 13%

Best Original Set Design

Steve Paladie - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 18%

Erik Ball & Stan Judd - NEWSIES - Signature Productions 15%

Troy Heard - AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Original Sound Design

Crimson Productions - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 24%

Kat Gonzalez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 23%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Majestic Repertory Theatre 13%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical)

Tuesday Usry - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%

Adriana Chavez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 9%

Tatum Rajsky - SPRING AWAKENING - Majestic Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play)

Natalie Senecal - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 21%

Kelly Hawes - SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 19%

Kate Sirls - A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF Walt Disney - Majestic Repertory Theatre 16%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical)

Kaleb Bustamante - HAIRSPRAY: THE MUSICAL - Broadway In The HOOD at UNLV 20%

Ken Haley - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Broadway Bound 17%

Axel Knight - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM CONCERT FANTASTIC - Super Summer Theater and The LAB LV 10%

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play)

Meahel Heard Pitra - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%

Michael Blair - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 13%

Adam Dunson - NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 12%

Best Play

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Broadway In The HOOD at The Smith Center 23%

NOISES OFF - Poor Richard's Players 18%

SWEAT - Cockroach Theatre (Vegas Theatre Company) 10%

