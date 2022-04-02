Comedy Cellar Announces April 2022 Lineup

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the April 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.

Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com , by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY. APRIL 1 (SHOWCASE):

Vargus Mason, Jeff Leach, Monique Marvez, Nikki Carr and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Jeff Leach ("BBC Comedy," "Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters," "London Town & The Smoke," host of "Savage Snowflake Podcast" and "The End of the World Show," voice actor "Total War: Warhammer," "Smite" and "Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Nikki Carr (Last Comic Standing) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





SATURDAY. APRIL 2 (SHOWCASE):

Vargus Mason, Jeff Leach, Dennis Blair, Nikki Carr and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Jeff Leach ("BBC Comedy," "Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters," "London Town & The Smoke," host of "Savage Snowflake Podcast" and "The End of the World Show," voice actor "Total War: Warhammer," "Smite" and "Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock"), Dennis Blair (The Tonight Show, HBO, co-wrote the movie "Easy Money"), Nikki Carr (Last Comic Standing) and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





SUNDAY, APRIL 3 (SHOWCASE):

Vargus Mason, Jeff Leach, Monique Marvez, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Jeff Leach ("BBC Comedy," "Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters," "London Town & The Smoke," host of "Savage Snowflake Podcast" and "The End of the World Show," voice actor "Total War: Warhammer," "Smite" and "Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, APRIL 4 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 10 (SHOWCASE):

Mike E. Winfield, Dan Naturman, Jackie Fabulous, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Mike E. Winfield (Amazon Prime original comedy special, NBC's "The Office," Late Show with David Letterman), Dan Naturman (HBO's "Crashing," "The Tonight Show," "Last Comic Standing," Jimmy Kimmel Live"), Jackie Fabulous (Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, APRIL 11 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 17 (SHOWCASE):

Orlando Leyba, Leo Flowers, Kathleen Dunbar, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Orlando Leyba ("The Tonight Show, HBO, TruTV), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," "Comics Unleashed," "Staan 'Dup" on Starz, MTV), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, APRIL 18 THROUGH SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (SHOWCASE):

Amy Miller, Julian McCullough, Dean Edwards, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Amy Miller (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Epix Half Hour, Sirius XM/The Bennington Show, Viceland), Julian McCullough ("Laughs" on FOX and Hulu, "Laff Tracks" on Tru TV, Winner of "World Series of Comedy 2017"), Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live, the movies "Spider-Man, "Goyband" and "New Wave"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





MONDAY, APRIL 25 THROUGH SATURDAY, APRIL 30 (SHOWCASE):

Quinn Dahle, Leonard Ouzts, Traci Skene, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Quinn Dahle (The Tonight Show, Showtime, Comedy Central), Leonard Ouzts (Comedy Central, CONAN, Netflix's "Master of None"), Traci Skene (Author of "The Comedy Bible"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").





ABOUT COMEDY CELLAR

The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has "a billion dollars' worth of comedians."

