Comedian Pauly Shore Brings More Hilarity To Delirious Comedy Club In Downtown Las Vegas

Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas continues bringing the laughter with Pauly Shore's Mini-Residency August 11th, 13th and 21st at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino.

Pauly Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his MTV show "Totally Pauly" hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading Pauly to a one-hour HBO comedy special, "Pauly Does Dallas" and starring roles in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio-Dome," "Encino Man," "Son In Law," and "A Goofy Movie."

Delirious Comedy Club's lineup include resident headliner Don Barnhart from entertaining the troops and his new Dry Bar Comedy Special, The Obese Police, Jeff Capri from I AM BATTLE Comic and Steve White from the Spike Lee films and Def Jam.

***Advance tickets are on sale now and due to social distancing and safety protocols seating is limited so get your tickets in advance before they're all gone. Masks are required for all guests unless actively consuming a beverage.

Delirious Comedy Club has the distinction of being the only full time, professional comedy club in Downtown Las Vegas and is currently working with brokers and investors to build franchise opportunities to other venues looking to bring a successful comedy club model to their city.

The Delirious Comedy Club inside Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino performs Thursday-Sunday at 8 pm and 10 pm along with an additional 6 pm show on Friday and Saturday. The comedy club offers discounts for all hotel guests, locals and military. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit deliriouscomedyclub.com.