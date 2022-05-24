Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings One-Night-Only Performance To The Theater At Virgin Hotels

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser announced today that she will bring her 2022 One Night with Nikki Glaser Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, September 2, 2022 for one night only over Labor Day Weekend.

Fans can expect Glaser's signature honesty and no-holds-barred brand of comedy that have made her one of the most popular female voices in comedy today. Tickets for Glaser's Labor Day Weekend performance will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.

In addition to the 2022 national tour, Glaser is the host of three hit podcasts and HBO's newest reality dating show FBoy Island, and the star of her own reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? that premiered on E! earlier this month. Glaser also released a popular Netflix special, BANGIN', in 2019; hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed Comedy Central show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser; and appeared in memorable film and television roles including Trainwreck, AP Bio and Inside Amy Schumer.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit www.virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly-honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her brand new daily show, "The Nikki Glaser Podcast," launched March 2021 through iHeartMedia. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Glaser's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed and laughing through life.

Previously, Nikki was flexing her over-sharing muscle as the host of Comedy Central's first live daily morning show, YOU UP WITH NIKKI GLASER for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Nikki's recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN', was released October 2019. BANGIN' was the most watched Netflix special of the month and VULTURE included it on their "10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019" year-end list. In January 2020, she kicked off her nationwide comedy tour, BANG IT OUT! Previously, Nikki hosted, co-created and executive produced the critically-acclaimed and daring comedic show, NOT SAFE WITH NIKKI GLASER, for Comedy Central and NIKKI & SARA LIVE for MTV.

Nikki was a standout at the Comedy Central Roasts of Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Rob Lowe, and has had memorable film and television roles in Judd Apatow's TRAINWRECK, NBC's AP BIO and INSIDE Amy Schumer, amongst others.

Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night tv appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in in-depth interviews with THE Howard Stern SHOW, WTF WITH MARC MARON and Joe Rogan. She has become a complete open book on mic -and not just for the laughs, she's also adamant on being the empowering voice for women that she yearned for as a young, confused, adolescent herself.