Comedian Leslie Jones Will Make Venue Debut At The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day Weekend, comedian, actress and three-time Emmy nominee and Saturday Night Live alum, Leslie Jones, will make her venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jones will bring her beloved comedic style to the stage in a one-night-only presentation of her Leslie Jones: Live Tour. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Jones can be seen starring in Taika Waititi's pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max. She can also be heard on her new weekly podcast, "The Fckry," which launched August 2022 with co-host Lenny Marcus for Stitcher.

In addition to multiple starring and co-starring roles in popular film and television programs, Jones is a People's Choice Award winner for her Netflix comedy special, Time Machine, and has been previously named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People. While recently serving as executive producer of Supermarket Sweep, the show received a nomination for the 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Award for "Best Game Show."

Leslie Jones is a three-time Emmy nominee and SNL alum. Jones can currently be seen starring in Taika Waititi's pirate comedy series OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH for HBO Max. Jones will soon produce an Untitled Christmas Comedy for Lionsgate along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad along with Jackie Clarke set to write and Lenny Marcus producing. Jones is developing the holiday feature as a potential starring role.

Jones can be heard on her new podcast, THE FCKRY, with her co-host Lenny Marcus for Stitcher. Each week Leslie and Lenny will discuss anything and everything, from getting started in comedy to the effects that current political issues have on us all. The hosts will also interact with listeners, giving unfiltered, unwatered-down answers to some of their biggest questions. In true Leslie Jones fashion, nothing is off the table.

Jones recently wrapped production on STARZ' BMF from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and writer/producer Randy Huggins. Jones recently wrapped production on OUT OF OFFICE, which will also star Ken Jeong, Jason Alexander, and Cheri Oteri, and will be written/directed by Paul Lieberstein. This ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss navigate his fast-failing marriage. The series will premiere on Comedy Central.

In 2020, Jones starred opposite Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in Craig Brewer's COMING 2 AMERICA, which garnered a 2021 MTV Movie and TV Award for "Best Comedic Performance," and a 2021 People's Choice Award nomination for Jones for "Favorite Movie Star".

Jones other film credits include: John Rice's THE ANGRY BIRD MOVIE 2 starring opposite Awkwafina, Jason Sudeikis, and Josh Gad and received a 2019 People's Choice Award nomination for 'Favorite Family Movie", Trey Haley's WE ARE FAMILY, Jared Hess' MASTERMINDS opposite Zach Galifianakis and Kristen Wiig, Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet's SING, opposite Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon, which was nominated for a 2017 Golden Globe for 'Best Motion Picture - Animated", Paul Feig's GHOSTBUSTERS opposite Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon, which received a 2017 People's Choice Award nomination for "Favorite Comedic Movie", Judd Apatow's TRAINWRECK opposite Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, which was nominated for a 2016 Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical", Chris Rock's TOP FIVE opposite Chris Rock and Kevin Hart

Jones' television credits include: KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD, THE BLACKLIST, WORKAHOLICS, THE LEAGUE, and host of SUPERMARKET SWEEP for which she also executive produced and received a nomination for the 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Award for "Best Game Show."

In 2020, she won a People's Choice Award for her Netflix one-hour comedy special, Time Machine. In previous years, Leslie hosted The BET Awards. Jones was also included in 2017's list of Time's 100 Most Influential People.