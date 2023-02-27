Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Hannah Berner to Make Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

This show will offer fans a chance to see the rising star onstage in an intimate setting.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Stand-up comedian and podcast host, Hannah Berner, has announced her debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with a one-night-only show on Friday, May 26, 2023. Breaking into the comedy scene after directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets, this show will offer fans a chance to see the rising star onstage in an intimate setting. Tickets for this show go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

  • Performance Date: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8 p.m.

  • Public On-Sale: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

  • Starting Ticket Price: Tickets starting at $39.95

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com


Recently named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces of Comedy," Berner currently performs stand-up across New York City, as well as clubs and theaters all over the U.S. With two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning in Hell, she has generated over 20 million downloads and 1.4 million followers across her social media platforms, delivering endless laughs for everyone that comes across her page. Berner is also an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.

For tickets or more information on this show at Wynn Las Vegas, visit WynnLasVegas.com.


About Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York and played competitive tennis for the University of Wisconsin. She emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing, and acting in videos on Instagram and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berning In Hell, with over 20 million downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 1.4 million followers across her social media platforms. She currently performs standup in NYC and at clubs and theaters around the country. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs "New Faces Of Comedy" in Montreal. Hannah is an advocate for mental health, animals, and napping.

About Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas


Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Adam Lambert, Boy George & Culture Club, Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, David Foster, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, John Fogerty and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.




