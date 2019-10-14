Chris Tucker Announces Return To The Encore Theater In January 2020

Following multiple sold-out performances at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker will return to the stage for his latest headlining engagement. Tucker will appear for one-night-only on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 with two back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale this Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Date: Jan. 19, 2020

Public On-Sale: Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $59.95-$139.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Tucker is best known for his role in the Rush Hour film series and appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam, and has also gained recognition as a producer with projects such as the hit movie Money Talks and the Netflix-exclusive standup film Chris Tucker Live. Aside from his professional career, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time doing philanthropic work around the world through the Chris Tucker Foundation.

