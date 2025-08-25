Chelsea Handler Adds Four 2026 Dates To Her Las Vegas Residency CHELSEA AT THE CHELSEA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to demand, GRAMMY-nominated comedian, television host, seven-time best-selling author and advocate, Chelsea Handler, has announced that she will extend her Las Vegas residency, “Chelsea at The Chelsea,” into 2026. Marking the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Handler will return to Las Vegas for the following four dates: Saturday, Jan. 31; Saturday, March 7; Saturday, April 18; and Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at online or by calling 800.745.3000.

Citi is the official card of “Chelsea at The Chelsea.” Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Artist fans, members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International's loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

As previously announced, Chelsea will donate $1 of every ticket purchased to “Chelsea at The Chelsea” back to The Animal Foundation, Nevada's largest open admission shelter.

About Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, and seven-time New York Times best-selling author whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned seven New York Times best-selling books, six of which have reached #1, including her seventh and most recent book I'll Have What She's Having, published February 2025.

Following the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, Chelsea earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her hit iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea. Later that year, she embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up to over 90 cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People's Choice Awards. Her third Netflix comedy special The Feeling premiered to critical acclaim in March 2025. In February 2025, she continued her celebrated run as host of the Critics' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and most recently wrapped her European standup tour An Abroad Broad. Currently, Handler can be seen at her Las Vegas residency Chelsea at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, through which she made history as the venue's first female comedian residency.