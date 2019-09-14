Cesar Millan Premieres Brand New Show, CESAR MILLAN: MY STORY â€“ UNLEASHED, at MGM Grand

On Friday, Sept. 13, famed dog behaviorist Cesar Millan debuted his new one-man show, Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed, inside the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. A tale of hope and heart, Millan took the audience on a gripping journey speaking about his humble beginnings in Mexico to becoming the most celebrated canine expert and imparting his wisdom and life lessons along the way. Bringing his authenticity and humor for which he is known, Millan and his pack of pets entertained the crowd during the never-before-seen world premiere.

The grand opening night began with a welcome party at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas to celebrate Millan and his first resident show in Las Vegas. The headliner and his VIP guests enjoyed an evening full of festivities as he tapped the first keg of the season to ceremoniously kick off Oktoberfest 2019 and to usher in his limited engagement.

Cesar Millan - My Story: Unleashed performs now through Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. in the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand. Tickets, starting at $45 plus tax and applicable fees, and a select number of VIP Meet and Greet packages are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased by visiting mgmresorts.com, ticketmaster.com, by calling 866-740-7711 or in-person at any MGM Resorts International box office.





