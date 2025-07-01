Celebrate the Fourth at First Friday Las Vegas with 'Stars, Stripes & Brush Strokes' and Fireworks from The Plaza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The First Friday Foundation has announced that its July 4, 2025 celebration will be themed "Stars, Stripes & Brush Strokes", bringing together live art, entertainment, food, and family-friendly festivities in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District.

This month’s featured artist is LaRon Emcee, a multidisciplinary visual artist whose work blends Afro-futurism, comic books, realism, and portraiture. Originally from Gary, Indiana, Emcee’s art has been showcased at Las Vegas City Hall and the Nevada State Museum, and featured on BET and in regional media campaigns.

The First Friday footprint has shifted to accommodate construction, with the Art Walk on Boulder Avenue and 1st Street, and food trucks and bars located along Main Street between Charleston and Coolidge. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with over 100 artists and craftspeople expected to participate.

Highlights include:

Live music and dance performances

Free art-making space from Vay: create your own 4th of July succulent pot

Family-friendly activities throughout the footprint

More than 20 gourmet food trucks and First Friday bars

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m., courtesy of The Plaza Hotel & Casino, visible across Downtown Las Vegas

Parking is available at 1000 Commerce and 500 South Casino Center with a free shuttle to the event. Street parking around the festival is available for $25 cash, but attendees are warned not to park in unauthorized nearby lots.

First Friday will also feature student artists in the Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space, and continued residencies by Nancy Good and Andrea Knox. For more information, visit ffflv.org

Comments

Don't Miss a Las Vegas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...