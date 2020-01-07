Celebrate National Divorce Day At Chippendales With Guest Michele Traina Of DIVORCE DIARIES

Divorce parties are on the rise and what better way to celebrate "National Divorce Day" than to spend it with the Men of Chippendales and special guest, "Divorce Diaries" creator and comedian, Michele Traina, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Chippendales, the #1 Male Revue in the World is the "go-to" destination for various celebrations - birthdays, bachelorette parties and just a girl's night out. The show has also become the premiere choice for divorce parties. To celebrate National Divorce Day, the world-famous male revue welcomes "Divorce Diaries" creator and comedian, Michele Traina, to showcase and incorporate some of her hilarious "divorce-themed comedy" which has been acclaimed from coast to coast.

"We're excited to have Michele join us on this national day of recognition," says Kevin Denberg, Chippendales Managing Partner. "Chippendales has become a go-to destination to celebrate a divorce and we expect Michele, an expert in the field, will add some humor and comedic flair on this special night."

In November 2019, Chippendales was once again honored as the "Best Male Revue" as well as "Best Bachelorette Party" destination in Las Vegas at the prestigious Best of Las Vegas! Awards. The show, which features heart thumping choreography and multiple opportunities for audience members to get on stage, is an all out party providing the perfect backdrop for a Girls Night Out in Las Vegas. Whether looking to celebrate a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, a big birthday bash, a divorce party or just have a wild night out, Chippendales Las Vegas is the Strip's number one spot to let loose and have fun.





