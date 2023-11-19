Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The event kicks off a weekend of Casamigos events at F1 in partnership with TAO.
Last night at Lavo in Las Vegas, Casamigos supported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck while they hosted a poker & blackjack tournament for Ben's nonprofit, Eastern Congo Initiative. The charity tournament was a celebrity-studded affair with guests including James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Cara Delevingne, Jimmy Kimmel, Lukas Haas, John Hamm and Anna Osceola, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Colton Underwood, Gizele Oliviera, Kola Bokinni, Jeff Gordon and many more who enjoyed an evening of poker and blackjack while they sipped Casamigos. In true Vegas fashion, Casamigos had an Espresso Martini Bar, which helped players stay up until the wee hours. The charity tournament kicked off a weekend of Casamigos events at F1 in partnership with TAO.
Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images
