Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The event kicks off a weekend of Casamigos events at F1 in partnership with TAO.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Casamigos Kicks Off F1 Weekend with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Last night at Lavo in Las Vegas, Casamigos supported Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck while they hosted a poker & blackjack tournament for Ben's nonprofit, Eastern Congo Initiative. The charity tournament was a celebrity-studded affair with guests including James Marsden, Tobey Maguire, Cara Delevingne, Jimmy Kimmel, Lukas Haas, John Hamm and Anna Osceola, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Colton Underwood, Gizele Oliviera, Kola Bokinni, Jeff Gordon and many more who enjoyed an evening of poker and blackjack while they sipped Casamigos. In true Vegas fashion, Casamigos had an Espresso Martini Bar, which helped players stay up until the wee hours. The charity tournament kicked off a weekend of Casamigos events at F1 in partnership with TAO. 

Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Delirious Comedy Club to Bring Nightly Laughter To Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas Photo
Delirious Comedy Club to Bring Nightly Laughter To Fremont Street In Downtown Las Vegas

Live, professional comedy will return to Downtown Las Vegas as Delirious Comedy Club celebrates their Grand Reopening November 30th at their new home on the 1st floor of ZAI Nightclub on Fremont Street. Nightly laughter begins November 30th with 2 shows nightly at 7 & 9 pm.

2
Fremantle To Commemorate And Celebrate The Life Of Bob Barker, December 12 Photo
Fremantle To Commemorate And Celebrate The Life Of Bob Barker, December 12

Fremantle will commemorate and celebrate the life of Bob Barker with festivities across their Fast Channel portfolio, The Price is Right: The Barker Era channel, The Price is Right channel, and BUZZR. The celebrations will coincide with what would have been Bob's 100th birthday.

3
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND B Photo
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND BORDERS

Discover the new International Wildlife Gallery, Biomes Beyond Borders, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the importance of conservation.

4
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS Photo
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS

The excitement continues in Historic Commercial Center District World Village when a new musical will make its United States debut, opening a new show lounge. Broadway Goes Hollywood will open Pompey Entertainment’s new showroom and restaurant, The Composers Room, on Nov. 21.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Chicago (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (1/16-1/21)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays in Las Vegas SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You