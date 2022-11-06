Billy Ray Charles, The Smokestacks, and Red Eye Gin to Play Sand Dollar Lounge in November

The Sand Dollar Lounge has announced the November 2022 entertainment for its iconic Spring Mountain location. Originally opened in 1976, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue in Las Vegas, with free entertainment, rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment.



The Sand Dollar Lounge is located at 3355 Spring Mountain Rd, Ste 30, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.



All performances are held at 10 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Guests must be 21 years or older. For more information on The Sand Dollar Lounge, please visit TheSandDollarLV.com. Keep up with The Sand Dollar Lounge on Facebook at @TheSandDollarLV and on Instagram at @TheSandDollarDT.



UPCOMING PERFORMANCES:

THE SAND DOLLAR LOUNGE ON SPRING MOUNTAIN

Date: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Headliner: LV Blues Society

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues

Artist Info: A non-profit affiliate of The Blues Foundation, promoting blues music in Southern Nevada for over 30 years.



Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Headliner: Darius Jackson

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock



Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Headliner: Velvet Moon Band

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Classic Rock

Artist Info: The Velvet Moon Band plays the classic rock music that served as the soundtrack for the '60s, '70s, and '80s.



Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

Headliner: Roxy Stardust

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Classic Rock

Artist Info: Featuring hits of the 80's.



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

Headliner: The Smokestacks

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: Las Vegas-based blues band. Date: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022



Headliner: Delilah's Dead

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Rock

Artist Info: Grateful Dead tribute band



Date: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

Headliner: Classic Chaos

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Classic Rock

Artist Info: Las Vegas' Classic Chaos performs music from 70's rock, 80's hair bands, and classic rock n' roll.



Date: Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Headliner: Wild Thing

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Rock

Artist Info: Rock showcase



Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Headliner: Rockheart

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Classic Rock

Artist Info: Classic / 80's rock cover band.



Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Headliner: Maejoy X The Noir Movement

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: R&B

Artist Info: The Noir Movement, an innovating, genre bending band out of Las Vegas. With backgrounds from classical, to jazz, to hip-hop, to rock, and even electronic music. A 7-piece band that consists of 2 keys, 2 guitars, bass, drums, and trumpet to form one unique and organic sound. A beautiful and sonically defining sound filled with jazzy chords, heavy grooves, rhythmic bottom end, avant garde guitar riffs, topped over with soulful and brassy lines from the trumpet.



Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Headliner: Red Eye Gin

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Rock

Artist Info: Grateful Dead cover band.



Date: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Headliner: Swayze Crayze & Friends

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Rock



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Headliner: Stoney Curtis

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues

Artist Info: Hard rockin' blues



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Headliner: The Funk Jam

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Funk/Soul/Jam Band

Artist Info: THE FUNK jam is an all-improvisational show/jam featuring professional musicians from some of the biggest shows touring and playing on the Las Vegas strip!



Date: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Headliner: Sumptn' Else

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Classic rock

Artist Info: 60's to current - cover band.



Date: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Headliner: Billy Ray Charles

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Billy Ray Charles. Charles is Soul and Blues musician, singer, record producer, and songwriter. Songs he wrote have been recorded by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame & Blues Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Blue Bland, The Temptations, Tyrone Davis, Freddie Cannon, and The Cold Bloods. Known for performing music in the Soul, Southern Soul & Blues Music genres, Charles is a Las Vegas Blues Hall of Fame inductee and a Las Vegas Black Music Award winner twice (2007, 2013). He has performed as a musician with Johnny Taylor, The Temptations, Joe Williams, Blue Mitchel, Al Wilson, and The Fifth Dimension. Billy Ray Charles's latest releases are on Loveforce International Records. In the 1970's Charles was a member of the Hitmakers, an elite group of Los Angeles-based African American studio musicians similar to the Wrecking Crew and the Funk Brothers.



Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Headliner: The Ivas John Band

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: If in the soul of a true artist, lay the marriage of opposites, then an exemplary artist does Ivas John make. A throwback and an innovator. A musician with local roots and worldly chops. A purist who can play the dirtiest blues. Ivas John is a musician's musician. He has a style of effortless authenticity that is both a breath of fresh air and a link to days of yore, imbued with the same sense of timelessness as the shores of the Mississippi River he now calls home.



Date: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Headliner: The Moanin' Blacksnakes

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: The Moanin' Blacksnakes have a long history on the Las Vegas Blues scene and have been recognized as Las Vegas' Best Blues Band multiple times. This knot of Bluesicians serves up a nitro infused brand of Blues that wraps around you like an Anaconda and strikes hard like a King Cobra. Wading in their den will guarantee you Blues entertainment that is well seasoned and brimming with the "Get Up On the Good Foot" venom. When you lay witness to the Moanin' Blacksnakes you'll never want an antidote to their infectious juice.



Date: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Headliner: Miracle on Spring Mountain

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily

Venue: The Sand Dollar Downtown at The Plaza Hotel & Casino

Info: The Sand Dollar Lounge is bringing the holiday cheer to Las Vegas with the return of Miracle on Spring Mountain and the introduction of Sippin' Santa On Main. Fully immersive, nostalgic holiday experiences, complete with themed cocktails and nearly $100,000 in over-the-top holiday decorations that would put the Griswolds to shame, Miracle on Spring Mountain and Sippin' Santa On Main will bring the holiday cheer Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 through Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.



Date: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Headliner: The Volsteads

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: A trio, brings to life sounds of acoustic Depression-era blues.



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Headliner: Chris Tofield

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: Chris Tofield has drawn staggering comparisons. His six-string mastery is said to be as subtle as B.B. King, as expressive as Roy Buchanan and as blistering as Gary Moore. Chris is one of the most formidable Blues Musicians on the Blues scene today. He has proven to be a dual threat with his distinctive voice and with his arsenal of guitar chops. Like a cool breeze on a hot summer night, this critically acclaimed artist has a way of drawing in an audience close and sending a welcome shiver down their spines. With his craft honed to a fine sharp edge, The Chris Tofield Band is set to take you to a familiar place that magically feels brand new.



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Headliner: Dan Fester

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: One-man band

Artist Info: Forget a one-man band. Dan Fester is a one-man rock concert. With over 2,000 shows under his belt, its hard to know where to even begin to tell the story of the 31-year-old artist. A well-practiced musician, who began playing shows regularly at 13 years old, his frequently updated catalog features more than 400 songs representing all genres and decades that the audience can choose from to guide the show, in addition to originals and improv jams thrown in along the way. Dan is a live-looping artist, using synthesizers, electronic drum kit, guitar and vocal manipulation to create a full spectrum sound, all without a computer or prerecorded tracks. A sampling from his eclectic mix includes murder ballads from Johnny Cash, the epic guitar jams of Jimi Hendrix and fan favorites from Prince and the Beatles. But the roster doesn't stop there. His flexibility is apparent in his take on today's hip-hop and electronic dance music. Drawing on tunes from Kendrick Lamar, Flaming Lips, Drake, Post Malone and Daft Punk , a mere cover just doesn't cut it: he plays the role of musical magician as he elevates, renovates and remixes songs to his taste, coaxing his auditory mashups into something transcendent. Prince becomes dub, Beatles becomes neo-funk, the Doors get a dirty layer of bass and Led Zep is hip- hop.



Date: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Headliner: Carlos Guerrero

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock/Funk/Soul

Artist Info: Rock/Lounge music from Carlos Guerrero & Friends



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Headliner: J-Rad Cooley Band

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Harmonica

Artist Info: J-Rad Cooley is a young harmonica/piano player as well as an original songwriter from Salt Lake City



Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Headliner: Elephant Underground/Elephant King/Pure Sport

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Alternative/Rock



Date: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Headliner: The Rumrunners

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Blues/Rock

Artist Info: The RumRunners deliver a tight, tailorable high -energy Rocking Blues Show, With songs and sets from Beatles, Stones, Santana, Skynard, Eagles, and Hendrix just to name a few. They're guaranteed to keep your audience dancing and partying. Shows/sets can be theme based by decade, genre or artist-you choose!



Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Headliner: Stereo-A

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Rock

Artist Info: 90's, classic rock and an imaginative take on pop hits.



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Headliner: The Soup Kitchen

Time: 10 p.m.

Venue: The Sand Dollar Lounge

Genre: Classic Rock

Artist Info: Rock and classic rock covers with Matt James and James Caselton About The Sand Dollar Lounge

Originally opened as a blues bar in 1976, The Sand Dollar quickly became a draw for iconic musicians including Muddy Waters, B.B. King, and even Mick Jagger over its first 30 years. Hit by hard times, The Sand Dollar closed its doors in 2013, but its spirit would not let it rest and within two years the Chinatown-adjacent bar was purchased and reignited by hospitality veterans Anthony Jamison and Nathan Grates. Honoring the tradition and history of the iconic Las Vegas venue, The Sand Dollar Lounge has reclaimed its beloved spot as a premier live music venue with free entertainment nightly, adding rotating craft beer selections, an extensive whiskey collection, seasonal craft cocktails by some of the city's best bartenders, an amazing pizza kitchen, and table-top gaming in a smoke-free environment. In 2022, the iconic blues bar opened its second location in Las Vegas, located at The Plaza Hotel & Casino.