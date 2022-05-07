Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals to Play The Amp in Las Vegas

JABM is proud to present this summer's hottest shows in North Las Vegas, including Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals plus Shakey Graves on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas' premier outdoor venue.

Grammy award-winning guitarist, songwriter, bandleader, and producer Ben Harper has developed a loyal following over the past three decades with his eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae, and rock music. Shakey Graves, aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia from Austin, Texas, plays a gnarly composite of blues and folk as a one-man-band of epic sonic proportions.

Doors to The Amp will open at 6 pm, and the show will start at 8 pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5911127/ben-harper-north-las-vegas-the-amp-at-craig-ranch.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper has released twelve studio albums and has toured throughout the United States, Europe and beyond. He gained notoriety in the 1990s with albums like Welcome to the Cruel World and its follow-up Fight for Your Mind which were both certified gold. Harper has since become wildly diverse performer, collaborator, and sideman who has worked with artists ranging from The Blind Boys of Alabama and Charlie Musselwhite to John Mayer and Mavis Staples.

Watch video: https://youtu.be/fpns_a4Nuvo

Shakey Graves

The sound emitted from Shakey Grave's hollow body guitar, mildly distorted amp and suitcase drum belie the young singer's lean frame. He fingerpicks while keeping time with a double-pedal kick drum, hitting a snare fitted into his suitcase drum and a tambourine fashioned to its side. Gritty groans and sexy moans carry his stories of both accepting and trying to overcome personal challenges masked with old-timey Western imagery. He has released three studio albums and five EPs to date.

Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9SbvxMK5Oc

JABM Enterprises

JABM Enterprises is an entertainment events company specializing in premium live performance experiences. JABM has strategically partnered with some of the most unique venues to provide patrons the getaway they need if only for a few hours of entertainment. JABM Presents is one of the featured Promoters at The Amp at Craig Ranch, bringing the best in live music & comedy to the Vegas communities.

