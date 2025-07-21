 tracking pixel
Barry Manilow Reveals 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates

Tickets are available for the 2026 dates this Friday, July 25 at 10am.

By: Jul. 21, 2025
Barry Manilow Reveals 2026 Las Vegas Residency Dates Image
Tony Award-winner Barry Manilow has set a new slate of 2026 performance dates for his lifetime residency, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Tickets are available for the 2026 dates this Friday, July 25 at 10am here.

The singer-songwriter now holds the record for most performances at the historic International Theater. In 2024, Manilow signed the first-ever Lifetime Residency Contract with Westgate and was recently inducted into the Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame with their Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition to his career as a recording artist, Manilow and his work have been featured on Broadway in several shows, including his one-man show Manilow on Broadway, The Madwoman of Central Park West, and the musical Harmony, for which he composed the score. He won a Special Tony Award in 1977 for Barry Manilow on Broadway.

New 2026 Residency Dates

  • February: 12–14, 19–21

  • March: 26–28

  • April: 2–4

  • May: 7–9, 14–16

  • July: 9–11, 16–18

  • August: 20–22, 27–29

  • September: 17–19, 24–26

  • October: 8–10, 15–17

  • November: 5–7, 12–14

  • December: 3–5, 10–12, 17–19

Manilow first performed at the International Theater on January 12, 1988, and returned to launch his current residency in 2018. Since then, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! has played to hundreds of thousands of fans and earned repeated “Best of Las Vegas” awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner.

About Barry Manilow

With over 85 million albums sold worldwide, Barry Manilow has earned 51 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1 hits and 27 Top 10s. He is the recipient of Grammy®, Emmy®, and Tony® Awards, and was named the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time by Billboard and Radio & Records.


